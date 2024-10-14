Three academics from the United States win the Nobel Prize in Economics | Momento.net

STOCKHOLM – American academics Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson have won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics.

They were awarded this Monday for their research into the way institutions are created and how they affect the prosperity of nations.

According to Jakob Svensson, Chairman of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee, “reducing huge income disparities between countries is one of the greatest challenges of our time,” and thus “the laureates have demonstrated the importance of social enterprises in achieving it.” He – she.

For his part, after learning that he was one of the winners, Asimoglu said: “Never expect anything like this,” surprised and excited by his new award.

At the same time, the committee emphasized that the studies conducted by these three researchers help to obtain “a much deeper understanding of the fundamental reasons why countries fail or succeed.”

Currently, Johnson and Acemoglu work at MIT, while Robinson conducts research at the University of Chicago.

Johnson and Acemoglu recently co-authored a book that analyzes technology over time and explains how some technological advances have been better than others at distributing wealth and creating jobs.

Share it on your networks:









