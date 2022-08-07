Three Genshin Impact cheaters sentenced to prison in China – Kudasai

Since the game was released Jinshin effect In September 2020, many players tried to take shortcuts using different cheat methods. These cheats can give various unfair advantages, from granting “God Mode” to getting every item in the game. However, the pitfalls in Jinshin effect They always seem to go unnoticed even though the game has a very active community. Perhaps the main reason for this is the fact that there is not a lot of in-game interaction between players, as the game focuses more on the single player experience.

And the media reported that three people were arrested in June 2021 on charges of “selling cheaters” from Jinshin effectin the form of a program calledKQ“, they were recently sentenced to up to four years in prison. According to various reports, this is the first time that they cheat Jinshin effect They are punished with imprisonment. The creators reportedly sold more than 40,000 access keys for their software between October 2020 and May 2021, generating an illegal profit of around $300,000 USD. A recent Reddit thread on the matter revealed that the person most responsible for the fraud received a four-year prison sentence plus a $50,000 fine.

Apparently, his main partner received 3 years and 10 months in prison with the same fine. The third assistant received the smallest sentence, namely, imprisonment for 1.5 years with a fine of $ 10,000. Several responses in the comments section indicate that this is another reminder that HoYoverse is serious about its fight against cheaters and leakers.while much of the community is still amazed at the severity of the punishment, considering that the game does not have “player versus player” modes.

