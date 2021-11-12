Three Netflix series to help you organize and decorate your home

1. Get Organized With Home Editing

“Debug, Index and Absorb” is the motto of Clea and Joanna, the minds behind this show that transform every space in their clients’ home into a workspace. Of course, without giving up its aesthetics.

The first season of the series consists of eight seasons where we can see Clea and Joanna transform the homes of different celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris, Khloé Kardashian and others.

Given his success, the streaming giant has confirmed a second season where we’ll definitely see more of the system.

Edit the House (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

(DENISE CREW / NETFLIX / DENISE CREW / NETFLIX)



2. Little House Nation

Small space is not an excuse to organize our homes well and in this series they prove that. Renovation and design experts John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin are turning small places across America into dream homes.

With this series, its creators are joining the wave of action little house that promote simplicity to prioritize a sustainable lifestyle, which is gaining strength every day around the world.