Tigres Femenil is located in the United States against Angel City FCHalftime

Jorge Rosales

Los Angeles California / 08.10.2022 23:28:36

women tigers he returned to United State for a friendly match against a club Women’s National Football Leaguenow 0-1 against him Angel City FC.as they were unable to win at Bank of California, on Wednesday where it was MX . League also fell against Ml In the All star game.

The first half was well balanced, with the two teams studying each other well and few goal options in goal, although Angelinas had a goal disallowed with good individual play. Stephanie Ferrer At 35′, a former player in Amazon.

The first danger was in the 15th minute, when Lisbeth Oval He entered the area and hit a ball that went to the side of the opponent’s goal after a pass from Taketo Mia Fisher.

picture Angel City He should have scored the first in the 32nd minute from a free kick Mary Taylor who – which Cecilia Santiago Hit well to get the ball out.

John Endo was the goal Angel City In the 61st minute, but he could not shoot well and the ball went into my hands Cecilia Santiagothe moment locals make headlines, like Savannah McCaskill also Charlie Simon.

It was in the 77th minute when the scoring was opened McCaskillWho closed the clamp in the area after the center Tyler Lucy From the right, two players who participated in the second half.

Oceana Kano He managed to equalize the score in the 85th minute, when he had the opportunity to clear the goalkeeper Eisenhowerbut he did not give him direction and ended up on the side of the opposing goal.

Currently women tigers will return to Monterey This Thursday to prepare for the seventh day of Opening 2022 subordinate MX Women’s Leaguewhere they visit on Monday 15 August Mazatlan FC.