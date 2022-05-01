TikTok is the most downloaded app during the first quarter of 2022

tik tok It is the app that has experienced tremendous growth, and during the first three months of 2022, the number of downloads has reached 3.5 billion.

This figure is the result of a study conducted sensor towerwhere it turns out that the Chinese app increased by 200%, because during the same period but in 2020, it reported 1,500 million downloads in the App Store and Play Store.

The app of Chinese origin, which was launched in 2016, is the first app that you don’t own Target (Facebook, Instagram)To get to these numbers. No one else has been able to get past that number of downloads tik tok It’s been happening this quarter since 2018.

just in App StoreAnd tik tok Nearly 70 million downloads were downloaded globally during the first quarter of 2022. A large portion of these downloads were made from iPhone and iPad.

It is worth noting that although the app has been banned in India since 2020, it has seen an 11% growth in Asia after every quarter.

While you are in the United States, tik tok It’s the app with the most downloads since the first quarter of 2021.

although tik tok She is the queen of downloads, those who belong to Mark Zuckerberg’s goalis still among the first places.

Although the number of downloads from Instagram is down 7% qoqthis managed to stay with the second place, recording its second best number since 2014 for this quarter.

The apps with the most downloads during the first quarter of 2022

tik tok

Instagram

Facebook

The WhatsApp

cable

shopper

snap chat

messenger

CapCut

spotify

Zoom

Tips to learn how to use TikTok

How to make a photo slideshow

A picture can be worth a thousand words, but sometimes that’s not enough. If you need multiple images to tell an entire story, group them together in a TikTok slideshow.

I play the plus In the main feed to create a new video. touch. Contact. Link Pregnancy At the bottom left of the screen. Select as many photos or videos as you want to include. Add sounds, text, stickers or tap Effects To set the transitions and times. touch. Contact. Link following to go to the mail screen.

How sound effects work

Do you think your video would be better if it was narrated by a squirrel or a robot? Welcome to the club. TikTok sound effects will turn your interpretations into perfect comic material.

I play the plus In the main feed to create a new video. Click on record button To make your own video. On the recording screen, tap popcorn to go to the editing screen. On the right side of the screen, tap sound effects. Choose the effect you want to apply to the original sound.

How to use the green screen effect

For TikTok, the green screen is a good chef’s knife: an essential tool. With this effect, you can instantly transform your background without resorting to a high-end movie studio.

I play the plus In the main feed to create a new video. touch. Contact. Link Effects At the bottom left of the screen to see the list of effects. Here you have two options: To use an image as wallpaper, choose the orange icon with two images.

To use a video as wallpaper, choose the green icon with the video and the up arrow. Choose the photo or video you want to use, then tap record button Picture yourself superimposed on this background.

To add additional clips with new backgrounds, just repeat the process, apply the effect and record. TikTok will collect all videos together. When you are done shooting, Touch the popcorn to go to the editing screen. Apply additional filters, sound effects or voiceover and when you are happy to touch the result following to go to the mail screen.

How to make fun transitions

TikTok has built-in transitions that you can use on the editing screen to visually connect one video or scene to another.

But TikTok is also full of people who have come up with their own creative visual tricks for integrating their videos: Snap, Cover Camera, and more. Which is easier than it sounds!

Record the first part of the video and end at the “moment of transition” (eg the shot, palm covering the camera, etc.) Remember where you finished the video so you can start the next video at the exact same point. Make the change you want…a new place, a new outfit, a different make-up… Record another video You start at the same spot where you finished in the previous video. The hands are positioned bluntly, the palm covers the lens. Touch the check mark to go to the edit screen. Here, you can trim videos to enhance the effect if needed.

Pro tip: You can use the timer and a tripod or a ring lamp for hands-free recording.

5. How to add subtitles

Not only is adding subtitles a great idea to grab the attention of those who watch TikTok without audio, but it also makes your content accessible to the hard of hearing as well.

On the editing screen, tap text at the bottom of the screen. Customize the font, alignment, color, and style and drag the text where you want it to appear. Touch the text and the option will appear Select the duration.

touch. Contact. Link Select the duration Decide when you want the text to appear and for how long to use the scroll bar at the bottom of the screen.