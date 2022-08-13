Timothée Chalamet stars in new horror movie “Bones & All”

From the hands of “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino, they return in a film about cannibalism. Here is a teaser

They finally get to meet the actor again Timothée Chalamet and the manager Luca Guadagnino Who also directed the movie «Call me by your name«.

Let’s remember his previous movie, which told the love story between Oliver and Elio, as opposed to this one which combines love, scary horror movies and cannibalism into one that makes a fuss.

The movie begins with a star Sand dunesplays me in one arm with Marine (Taylor Russell) while telling him. Don’t you think I’m a bad person?.

Music escalates as disturbing images emerge of the couple’s encounter with Mark Rylanceindicating that Lee resorts to some unusual tactics to survive.

“All I think about is I love you” is the sentence that ends with the trailer where Maren and Lee share a romantic kiss.

Bones & All happened at the height of Reagan America in the 1980s, when a teenage couple encountered desperate circumstances on their 1,000-mile journey.

You can’t miss the best crew with the Emm filters Michael Stolberg (The Staircase), Andre Holland (American Horror Story), Chloe Sevigny (Russian Doll) and Jessica Harper (Suspiria).

Director Luca Guadagnino Adapted from Camille de Angelis’ romantic horror novel, the same screenwriter also shares in its remake suspenseAnd the David Kaganic. Chalamet In addition to acting, he also produces. Another fact to add is that it will be the director’s first job in the United States.

Bones & All will premiere on 79th Venice International Film Festival In September, before the awards season opens on November 23 in the United States.

JGG