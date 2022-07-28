Today the Earth’s natural resources are depleted throughout 2022 | world | Dr..

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, natural resources available for the end of the entire year. It’s Earth Bypass Day, so between now and the end of 2022, the planet will be red. This was reported by the non-governmental organization WWF, which notes that in order to keep up with the pace that humanity demands throughout the year, the resources that nearly two planets can provide, to be precise 1.75, will be necessary.

Earth Overshoot Day is the date on which humanity’s demand for environmental resources and services in a given year exceeds what the Earth can regenerate in that year. This date is calculated by the Global Footprint Network, an international research organization that provides decision makers with a list of tools to help the human economy operate within the Earth’s ecological limits, analyzing the global development of two parameters: biological capacity (or bioregeneration capacity) and ecological footprint (our demand for resources) .

For its part, the non-governmental organization WWF noted that not all countries have the same level of consumption of natural resources. Qatar, for example, would need 9 planets, compared to 5.1 for the US; 2.8 of the planets needed by Spain, away from the 0.3 needed by Yemen.

