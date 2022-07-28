Today the Earth’s natural resources are depleted throughout 2022 | world | Dr..

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, natural resources available for the end of the entire year. It’s Earth Bypass Day, so between now and the end of 2022, the planet will be red. This was reported by the non-governmental organization WWF, which notes that in order to keep up with the pace that humanity demands throughout the year, the resources that nearly two planets can provide, to be precise 1.75, will be necessary.

Earth Overshoot Day is the date on which humanity’s demand for environmental resources and services in a given year exceeds what the Earth can regenerate in that year. This date is calculated by the Global Footprint Network, an international research organization that provides decision makers with a list of tools to help the human economy operate within the Earth’s ecological limits, analyzing the global development of two parameters: biological capacity (or bioregeneration capacity) and ecological footprint (our demand for resources) .

For its part, the non-governmental organization WWF noted that not all countries have the same level of consumption of natural resources. Qatar, for example, would need 9 planets, compared to 5.1 for the US; 2.8 of the planets needed by Spain, away from the 0.3 needed by Yemen.

MS (ep/dlf)

More Stories

They found the largest pink diamond in 300 years

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The latest global news brief today, July 27

20 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Can China shoot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane if it goes to Taiwan?

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The amazing bridge (Chinese construction) that finally unites the territory of Croatia

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Aloe vera juice to lose weight quickly: this is how it is prepared

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Why would Trump lose $103 million if he announced that he would run for president in 2024? – Finance

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Bringing science and innovation closer together, the goal of the Pfizer Foundation

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

‘Aperrando con todo’: Camila Ricaparin shows her life as a street vendor in the US after controversy

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s explorable terrain will be 5x Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the DLC story will be as big as Torna

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Today the Earth’s natural resources are depleted throughout 2022 | world | Dr..

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States is an identification card for illegal immigrants

4 hours ago Leland Griffith