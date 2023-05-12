Tomorrow the Mothers Revolt will emerge to demand solutions against the climate crisis and for a sustainable future – society

Organized under the group Mothers Rebellion, mothers and allies will appear on Saturday, May 12, in countries around the world to demand solutions to the climate crisis that promote a sustainable future for generations to come.

In Madrid, the Mothers Rebellion will gather this Saturday at 12:00, in the Plaza de pera, although protests will also take place in Germany, Argentina, Australia, Costa Rica, USA, Spain, Finland, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Portugal, UK, South Africa, Sweden and Uganda Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mothers, aunts, grandmothers and caregivers will sit in a circle with messages and posters against the climate crisis and demand immediate solutions, refusing to look the other way, refusing to give up and collectively doing whatever is possible.

In addition, the movement put among its goals proving that everyone can have an impact by uniting in collective action, raising awareness of the climate crisis in society, and motivating politicians to act accordingly and act in solidarity with the people of the world. The world that is already suffering from the effects of climate change.

“We are mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, daughters and allies all over the world. We will not give up the fight for a sustainable present and future for present and future generations. We want to be able to look our daughters in the eye and say we are really doing everything we can,” they defend.

Thus, they want to turn their “individual pain and frustration over the lack of a strong, transformative response” from politicians into public collective action.

Listen live COPE, Radio’s Best Callers. If you wish, you can download the COPE app to iOS And android.

And remember, at COPE you’ll find the best analysis of current events, our communication keys to understanding everything around you, the best stories, entertainment, and above all, those voices you can’t find anywhere else.