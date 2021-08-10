Top 5 Free YouTube Video Intro Makers For Your YouTube Marketing

YouTube is the second biggest search engine after Google and is a world of creation; the more creative you are, the better. Just ask yourself how many times have you looked for product reviews on YouTube instead of reading them on a blog? How many times have you streamed a music video on YouTube instead of opening up Spotify and listening from there? The answer would be too many times that you can’t even remember.

But if you are on the other side of YouTube and not just the consumer but a creator, you will need a good YouTube intro that invites viewers to watch your videos. A good intro maker will help you create unique intros to your videos for you. Finding the best intro maker may take you some time on your own. That is why we are here to provide the list of the top 5 YouTube intro makers that you can work with online.

Promo

If you are looking for royalty-free music and professional-looking video clips that can be used in your videos, then Promo is one online YouTube intro maker that you must try at least once. The main focus of this online video editing tool is to provide its users with one of the best online platforms for creating intros, and Promo achieves this goal with flying colors. Although this is not a free editing platform, it provides users a free trial, and that is why we have included it in our list. Promo provides two months of free membership. After that, you need to subscribe to its monthly or annual payment structure to continue using its features.

Promo allows you to add music, text, color, and even short clips to your videos. Promo also comes with several YouTube intro templates used and edited by a number of professional YouTubers. According to the creators of Promo, they aim to provide your video the marketing edge by adding in the creative templates that make the video look more attractive and grab the viewers’ attention. From this website, you can post your videos directly from this online editing tool to your YouTube channel once it is edited and polished.

Renderforest

Renderforest is more than just a YouTube intro maker or even a video editor; it lets you design many things, including creating videos online on its platform and designing a website. In less than 5 minutes, you can create an intro video from scratch using the video templates present in Renderforest. Renderforest has around 50k intro templates built-in and ready to be used. There are tons of soundtracks, fonts, photos, and even graphics that can be inserted into your video to make them more appealing.

The free plan of Renderforest starts at 500 MB of storage, which is a pretty good amount when you are thinking about creating only intros inside its web application. However, it lags in the video quality, which is only 360p for free users. Apart from this, in the free version, all your videos will bear a watermark, which cannot be removed until you switch to the paid plan. Nevertheless, it is one of the most accessible Youtube intro makers out there on the internet, and in 2019, the company was awarded a spot on the top 100 software companies 2019.

InVideo

Starting our list with the most well-known YouTube intro maker, InVideo is relatively new to the market, but it has taken hold of the market by storm. Whatever you are looking for in an intro maker, you are going to find it in InVideo. There are tons of presets and templates that are waiting to be used as an intro. Thus, if you don’t have any idea for a good YouTube intro maker, InVideo can help you make one in no time. The interface is pretty easy to navigate, and you become familiar with it in no time. All the tools you need are at your disposal, and you can edit the template according to your needs.

In addition to this, if you like any intro template, you can use it and add your logo to the video to customize the whole template so that it will follow the theme and colors of your entire video. Moreover, with the help of InVideo, you can also create professional YouTube marketing videos from scratch on this platform. What makes it stand out from the rest is that you can access this online tool even from your tablet and smartphone via a web browser.

IntroChamp

If you are looking for a no-frill option, IntroChamp is here to make the best intros for your YouTube marketing campaign. This online browser application provides you with excellent and eye-catching templates that work well with your marketing theme. You can edit and make changes within any template of your choice. The price for each template is around $4.98, and there are a total of 300 different templates to choose from.

In addition to this, some of the templates you see on the website are designed by professional videographers, so you can expect the best design and creativity. Once you are done making your YouTube intro, you can download the file and then publish it on your channel manually; there is currently no direct upload option on the website.

Flixpress

Flixpress is another great YouTube intro maker, which allows users to preview the design they have created. Moreover, if you have specific audio in mind to use in the intro, you can use this tool to insert it in the intro effortlessly. The standard format to download the intro is Mp4, but you can choose any other format to download the finished file.

Conclusion

These were our top picks of the best online YouTube intro makers for your YouTube marketing needs. Before you start creating impressive intros, remember to make sure the intro’s theme suits well with the whole video. Use the best features from these video-makers to ensure that your intro and main videos share a common theme and do not look like separate entities.

“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”