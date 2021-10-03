Trick to find out the online contact

WhatsApp: Trick to see which contact is online | Pixabay

Today we will teach you something incredible trick from The WhatsApp Through it you will be able to find out your contacts on the Internet, because surely on more than one occasion you wanted to know but this seemed impossible.

That’s right, popular Application WhatsApp has tools to know the status of our contacts.

As you can see, the popular WhatsApp continues to bring news and it is one of the applications that attracts the attention of millions of users in the world not only for its simple use but with just one button you can make long distance calls and video calls completely free, something that could not be done now 10 years ago .

In the application for Facebook, we also have a variety of alternatives to protect our privacy.

For example, WhatsApp in recent months has added the tool that allows your contacts to see the photos and videos you send through the app only once, although they can take a screenshot at the moment.

However, a trick has now been discovered that is causing quite a stir: it’s the possibility of being able to see how many of your friends are connected in the app without asking them to talk to you.

Some time ago, WhatsApp implemented a green circle in which you were informed of a contact of yours who was “online”.

Although this tool has been completely deprecated, there is now an app that allows you to know it without even having to take out your mobile phone.

Of course, it is worth noting that this only works on Android terminals, so you should take it into account.

Steps to find out “online” contacts in WhatsApp

In the Google Play Store there are countless applications that allow you to track whether a user is connected to WhatsApp or ‘online’.

However, the truth is that there are few who give you the exact result. Find out which one to use now:

The first thing will be to enter the Google Play app. There, find the app called WaControl. When you open it, you have to enter the number of that person you want to know how many times he has called on WhatsApp. The number must be in the global format, that is, with the country code. Also add your name or nickname. Now you will start the analysis. When this is over, and over time, WaControl will tell you the exact moment the person is calling with an alert. You can even refer to the app to know in detail how long this contact has been connected to WhatsApp. It should be noted that the free version is very limited.

And that’s how simple you can now control seeing who’s online or offline in the popular messaging app.