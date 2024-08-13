Trump addresses immigration, US economy in virtual chat with Musk in X after tech lag

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump focused on immigration and the country's economy in a conversation he held on Monday with the owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, on stage, after the latter reported a cyber attack that delayed the virtual meeting for 40 minutes. The conversation, which can be heard live on the social network, resembled an election rally, focusing on topics that the mogul usually discusses during his political meetings, especially since he is the candidate for the White House for the presidency of the United States. The Republican Party. Thus, he repeated parts of his speech and Musk did not question any of his false statements. Musk declared: “I think we are at a crossroads in the path of the destiny of civilization and I think we have to go in the right direction and I think you are on the right path,” for which Trump thanked him for his support. He expressed that it “means a lot” to him. He added: “To be honest, not all support means a lot. Your support means a lot.” The two began the virtual meeting by detailing how the former president survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in mid-July, and confirmed that he plans to return to the city to hold another campaign rally. The election process. They also addressed other issues such as Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the re-election race, and the confirmation that it was a “coup” to remove him from the ballot. The campaign of Kamala Harris and Tim Wallace attacked Trump and Musk after their appearance on the X show, asserting that they are “two self-obsessed rich men.” Campaign spokesman Joseph Costello said: “The entire Trump campaign is in the service of people like Elon Musk and others like him: self-obsessed rich men who will sell their products to the middle class and who will not be able to live stream in 2024,” referring to the problems that began at the beginning of the election campaign. Live show. Before he could start the live stream, Musk denounced the “massive” cyberattack on the platform, after a window appeared without a message in space, and later a short text saying it was unavailable. This wasn’t the first technical glitch during a high-profile interview with X. Just over a year ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis planned to announce his 2024 presidential run on TwitterSpace with Musk. While it was billed as a special moment, it was delayed and marred by several glitches.