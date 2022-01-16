Tsunami in Tonga: Violent volcanic eruption unleashes massive waves in the South Pacific

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, NOAA

caption,

The eruption of the submarine Tonga Honga Tonga-Hungga Hawapai volcano is seen from space.

A tsunami caused by a massive volcanic eruption hit the Pacific island of Tonga on Saturday, putting Chile, Japan and the United States on alert.

underwater volcano eruption Honga Tonga Honga Happi He unleashed powerful waves in the South Pacific that he feared would have repercussions in many countries.

The United States advised those who live near the country’s west coast to stay away from the beach as a precaution.

Japan also issued an alert, which was lifted on Sunday, telling its citizens to stay away from the Pacific coast.

