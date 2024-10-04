U.S. services activity grows in September

Mia Thompson October 4, 2024 0
U.S. services activity grows in September

The main US services sector saw its economic activity expand for the third straight month in September, according to survey data released yesterday (October 3), as new orders rebounded.

This growth comes weeks before the presidential election in November, as companies monitor the results of the race for the White House while solidifying their plans for 2025 and beyond.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Index rose to 54.9% in September, higher than analysts expected and up from 51.5% in August. This is also the highest reading since February 2023, ISM said.

Summarying.com noted that consensus estimates expected an increase to just 51.6%, although that would still be above the 50% level that separates growth from contraction.

The increase is due to an increase in the business activity index by 6.6 percentage points and an increase in the new orders index by 6.4 percentage points. However, the employment index contracted for the first time in three months, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

“Concerns about political uncertainty are more widespread than last month,” noted Steve Miller, head of ISM Polling.

He added that one participant also expressed concern about potential labor problems at the port.

“Despite the increase in September, sentiment is still weighing on the index,” said Matthew Martin, an economist at Oxford Economics.

However, he said there was still “a lot of room for improvement once the political uncertainty dissipates,” adding that the latest report is a sign that the economy “continues to expand at a rapid pace.”

More Stories

Rwanda reopens its borders with Uganda after a tense standoff

Rwanda reopens its borders with Uganda after a tense standoff

Mia Thompson October 3, 2024 0
Longshoremen begin a historic strike in the United States that threatens trade

Longshoremen begin a historic strike in the United States that threatens trade

Mia Thompson October 1, 2024 0
G77 + China: Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economy of the countries of the South | Government | economy

G77 + China: Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economy of the countries of the South | Government | economy

Mia Thompson September 30, 2024 0
What are the BRICS countries and who are their members?

What are the BRICS countries and who are their members?

Mia Thompson September 30, 2024 0
University of Burgos stands in solidarity with Uganda

University of Burgos stands in solidarity with Uganda

Mia Thompson September 26, 2024 0
Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning 0 a day

Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning $500 a day

Mia Thompson September 23, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

U.S. services activity grows in September

U.S. services activity grows in September

Mia Thompson October 4, 2024 0
Hurricane Kirk reaches Category 4 in the Atlantic Ocean; NHC expects it to strengthen further

Hurricane Kirk reaches Category 4 in the Atlantic Ocean; NHC expects it to strengthen further

Cedric Manwaring October 4, 2024 0
Rwanda reopens its borders with Uganda after a tense standoff

Rwanda reopens its borders with Uganda after a tense standoff

Mia Thompson October 3, 2024 0
What is the level of reservoirs after weekend rains in Bogotá, according to a report

What is the level of reservoirs after weekend rains in Bogotá, according to a report

Cedric Manwaring October 2, 2024 0
Longshoremen begin a historic strike in the United States that threatens trade

Longshoremen begin a historic strike in the United States that threatens trade

Mia Thompson October 1, 2024 0