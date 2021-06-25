Uganda – Museveni appoints ex-bodyguard as new Ugandan army chief

MADRID, June 24 (Europe Press) –

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday appointed Wilson Mbaso, one of his former bodyguards, as the Army’s nine chief, replacing David Muhuzi, who was recently appointed as the interior minister.

Mabadi has so far been the “second man” in the army, a position that will pass into the hands of Peter Iloilo, as part of a new restructuring of the armed forces by the Ugandan president, the Daily Monitor reported.

On the other hand, he has appointed his son, Mahozi Kaynerugaba, so far the Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) as the new commander of the ground forces, in what will henceforth be the “second man”.

Iloilo is a controversial figure in the country because he was at the forefront of the military’s operation in 2016 against the palace of the King of Rwenzororo, which resulted in the deaths of more than 80 people, according to official data, although it was reported. The number could be higher.

Museveni revealed on June 9 the formation of the new government of the African nation, after winning the elections held in January, in which the main opposition candidate, Robert Kyogulani, denounced fraud and refused to admit his defeat.

The elections were held in a particularly tense context due to the increased crackdown on dissent and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the security forces’ move against protesters after Kyogulani was arrested during an election event.