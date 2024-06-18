Uganda once again welcomes international tourists traveling for business and pleasure » Entrepreneur

Uganda has reopened its borders to international tourists after six months of closure as part of measures taken to try to limit the spread of coronavirus. In order to enter, it is necessary to respect certain health protocols, which include maintaining a social distance between people and the gorillas.

In an official press release, the Uganda Tourism Office stated that it would welcome international tourists who decide to travel for pleasure or who have to solve work problems. All national parks in the Republic are open and the commitment is to maintain a safe and healthy space for tourists, locals and the country's wildlife population.. For this reason, they have drawn up a protocol specifying the procedures that must be respected at airports and national parks.

All persons wishing to enter Uganda must submit a dossier COVID-19 PCR test with a negative result It must be carried out within 72 hours before the flight. Those who do not undergo this test will not be able to board the plane, and if they do, they will not be able to enter the country but will be sent back to their place of origin. Moreover, when they arrive, they will have to pass through a Health survey Which includes measuring temperature and evaluating for “Other signs of infectious diseases“. If a passenger shows symptoms of an infectious disease, the ambulance will be ready to transport him to the isolation center in the hospital.

In national parks they must keep a distance between people and gorillas

Regarding national parks, Tourism stated that sIt will take the temperature Both the people who visit it and the members of staff. As they created Mandatory use of face masks In all parks, hands are sterilized when entering the park and protected areas. In addition, attendees must be respectful Social distance leaving a distance of two meters between them, and at the same time, they must maintain a distance of at least approximately 10 meters (32 feet) from Primates.