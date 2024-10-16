Uganda | Oxfam International

Uganda faces various economic, political, social and cultural challenges that contribute to the perpetuation of high levels of poverty and inequality, which limits the participation of vulnerable groups, especially women, youth and pastoral communities, in decision-making processes that affect them. It also limits their access to opportunities and resources, exposing them to greater risks, shocks and other emergencies.

Oxfam in Uganda

Oxfam began working in Uganda in the 1960s. Since then, it has launched humanitarian and development programs to promote practical and innovative ways for people to lift themselves out of poverty.

Oxfam's vision is for a Uganda free of extreme inequality and injustice; A society in which citizens, especially women of all ages, can claim and exercise their rights and responsibilities, and can influence the decision-making process that affects their lives.

In addition to promoting women's rights, our country program focuses on three thematic areas: governance and accountability, resilient livelihoods, disaster preparedness and effective responses to humanitarian crises.

Governance and accountabilityOxfam works to ensure that women, men and youth living in fragile situations have a greater space and role to contribute significantly to development decision-making processes and demand that they do so from governments, the private sector, social institutions and civil society organizations. Act in a transparent and responsible manner.

Resilient livelihood: Oxfam works to ensure that women, men, youth and other vulnerable and excluded groups in various economic sectors in Uganda are economically empowered and can exercise their right to food, as well as earn higher wages.

Humanitarian preparedness and responseOxfam works to empower vulnerable women, men and youth by developing their capacities and providing them with knowledge so that they can confront shocks and enjoy their right to a dignified life. Oxfam works with partner organizations to provide emergency assistance tailored to the needs of people affected by disasters.

At Oxfam we believe that in addition to saving lives, it is essential to strengthen humanitarian capacity at the local level. This will ensure better, faster and more effective preparedness and response in humanitarian emergencies. Therefore, we have adopted measures to strengthen the capacity of local humanitarian actors in all areas of our work.