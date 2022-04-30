Uganda travel requirements simplified

Much of the world continues to ease entry procedures, while governments have made the decision that it is time to live with COVID-19, thanks to high vaccination rates. And for those considering a trip to Africa, there is good news, because the authorities have simplified the requirements for traveling to Uganda.

The government of the African country has drastically reduced travel requirements since the end of April, with new regulations now in line with many of those taken by European and Latin American countries.

What are the requirements to travel to Uganda?

All travelers must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 when entering and leaving Uganda.

For fully vaccinated inbound travelers, a negative PCR test result is no longer required.

For outbound travelers who have been fully vaccinated, it is no longer necessary to submit a negative PCR test result upon departure from Uganda.

· Passengers with or without a partial vaccination must submit a negative PCR test that was performed 72 hours prior to their departure for Uganda.

Passengers under the age of 5 are not required to present a negative PCR test result upon arrival or departure.

These latest regulatory changes, effective from April 2022, give more reasons to travel to Uganda.

The pearl of Africa is bordered to the north by South Sudan, to the west by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to the south by Rwanda and Tanzania, and to the east by Kenya. Uganda is a multicultural country in the east of the continent, whose landscapes include diverse from the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains, to the enormous Lake Victoria, The main source of the great Nile River.

More information on the official Uganda Tourism website.

