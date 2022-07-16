UK issues red alert for extreme heat for the first time

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Doug Faulkner and Paul Kirby
  • BBC News

image source, BP . means

The United Kingdom has declared a national emergency due to the heat wave affecting the country with temperatures likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a red alert for the first time in history, implying danger to lifein an area that includes the cities of London, Manchester and York.

Separately, an amber alert will be in effect across most of England on Sunday and across England, Wales and southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

The British government said its officials will meet on Friday and the weekend to discuss the response to the heat wave.

