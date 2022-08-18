Ukraine claims six killed in Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

attacks Russian With rockets causing six deaths and 16 wounded in Kharkiv, Ole Sinihopov, head of the KDP, condemned Regional Military AdministrationAccording to the local agency ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, the number of dead s wounded And the Ukrainian authorities wrote on Telegram that the bombing of Saltivka increased: six people were killed and 16 wounded.

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr ZelenskyOn learning of the attack, he said that “when you hear about the Saltivka region in Kharkiv, it is about pain again. Pain for all of Ukraine. Kharkiv pain,” according to Ukrinform.

“Rocket attack… in a bedroom… Building It was completely destroyed. We are checking the exact number of victims. A despicable and cynical attack on civilians is unjustified and indicates the impotence of the aggressor. “We will not forgive, we will take revenge for this,” he wrote. Zelensky in cable.

Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekovthat the attack took place near an apartment building, and later explained that because of Bombing The agency adds that a massive fire broke out in the apartment building, killing three people Ukrainian.

With information from EFE