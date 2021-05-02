Under express reservation. The members of the court are disqualified

Cedric Manwaring

Most of the legislators from Party in the government Vote for Supreme Court members are removed Who passed judgments against the President of the Republic in Declares unconstitutional Some of his decrees.

It’s definitely not about Mexico, But The savior Where the new majority in the Legislative Council loyal to the president Here to watch The initiative’s first legislative measure was approved Removing the judges Owners and alternates from The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Among the judges to be dismissed is President of the Constitutional Chamber And from the High Court of Justice, Jose Armando Pineda.

The initiative was accepted to vote with an exemption from treatment 64 votes from 84 deputies in the Legislative CouncilAll of them are from the ruling party.

President Bukele has on more than one occasion accused the constitutional judges of withdrawing their powers to attend The COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 9, 2020, the Salvadoran president said in a national media series that “if he were truly a dictator” They shot the judges Constitutional laws of the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional decrees issued in the context of custody by Coronavirus pandemic.

Make us see that more than one person in Mexico He read this news very carefully.

