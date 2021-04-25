United State. – Video: The Tourism Board calls on Spain to lift restrictions as soon as possible to “save the summer”

5 hours ago Leland Griffith
11/21/2019 Two people with their luggage await their flight, sitting in a seat at Madrid Barajas Airport, Adolfo Suarez in Madrid on November 21, 2019. Economy Eduardo Barra – Europa Press

Madrid, 25 years old (European Press TV)

The Tourism Board has asked Spain to support Greece’s initiative and to accept entry to its territory for tourists from the United States who have been vaccinated or who present a negative PCR result.

Although the Greek decision “violates” the border regulations of the European Union due to the epidemic, the Union considers that the Greek state “is in line with the urgent economic need to restore its tourism sector without creating additional risks”.

For the president of the Tourism Board, Juan Molas, the Greek exception, which “Spain must immediately join”, shows that it is not possible to “continue to accept without doubt as hostages to the Brussels policy decided by a group of countries. Tourism has no representative weight in it. Their economies. “

“As far as Greece and Spain are concerned – top-notch tourism destinations internationally – they are urging a faster revitalization of flights so as not to burden their economic recovery,” Molas emphasized.

He believed that the economic and social stability in both countries “is closely linked to the bifurcation of tourism activity, and this situation cannot be compared with other European economies.”

For this reason, the Tourism Board is urging the government of Spain to “look in the mirror” of its Greek counterpart and take “courageously” the measures necessary to restore tourism and save the summer.

Europa Press TV has received statements from the Secretary General of TURISM Table

Download URL:

https://www.europapress.tv/politica/563666/1/mesa-turismo-exige-espana-levante-restricciones-cuanto-antes-salvar-verano

Contact phone 06 44 93 93

More Stories

La Gornada – US Ambassador: The US blockade of Cuba cannot be justified in the event of a pandemic

13 hours ago Leland Griffith

From an illegal immigrant in the US to the best professional boxing coach, Eddie Renoso

21 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States, Mexico and Denmark win the gold medal in the team bracket

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Uganda: Ugandan authorities are investigating the deaths of six protected lions after alleged poisoning

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The United States recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Could HBO Max’s strategy eat Netflix toast in the US?

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The flag will occupy the Bank of Spain in Tarragona

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Creativity is making a third trip over Mars and that’s captured

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

United State. – Video: The Tourism Board calls on Spain to lift restrictions as soon as possible to “save the summer”

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – Remittances, the main source of foreign exchange for the first two months

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico at the Oscars 2021: List of Mexican nominees and candidates

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter