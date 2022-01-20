United States: an alleged meteorite fall in the north of the country; They say it was a ball of fire

18 mins ago Leland Griffith
Citizens and the media United State They confirmed that a meteor fell in the north of the country. Photo: AFP (illustrative).

modes United State They played videos sent by citizens who witnessed a supposed fall meteor in the north of the country. They described it as a “ball of fire” that quickly set off to light up the daytime sky.

Cameras installed on the roof of the Institute of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in United StateThey took the alleged meteor 6:48 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

fell from meteor

TV network KWQC-TV I mentioned that the alleged meteor Reported by citizens of the following entities from United StateThey are all located in the center and north of the country:

  • Yes
  • Illinois
  • kansas
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Missouri
  • Wisconsin

KWQC-TV He pointed out that citizen Bill Morrissey, who resides in Bettendorf, Iowa, posted the alleged video meteor Lighting the sky He was taking out a trash can in the morning when he saw the Fireball go down to the grounds United State.

Did you see a fireball in the sky this morning? More than 100 meteor sightings were reported around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Bill Morrissey sent us this video from his security camera in Bettendorf. https://www.kwqc.com/2022/01/20/meteor-spotted-qca-thursday-morning/

Posted by KWQC TV6 News Thursday, January 20, 2022

see in United State

One meteor It is the part of a celestial body located on Earth or any other star, which has not completely disintegrated in the atmosphere and can generally be accompanied by a luminous flash throughout its fall, as in the case of United State.

