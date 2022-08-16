United States: Dallas weather forecast for August 16

As a result of climate change, the changes in the weather are more constant which means that in one day there may be high temperatures and constant rain as well as strong frosts; Take precautions and find out Weather forecast for August 16 in Dallas.

Precipitation probability For this Tuesday in Dallas, the rate is 1% during the day and 5% throughout the night.

Meanwhile, cloud cover will be 20% during the day and 26% during the night.

Regarding temperature A maximum of 38 degrees and a minimum of 28 degrees in this US region. Ultraviolet radiation is expected to reach a level of 10.

Wind gusts reach 24 kilometers per hour during the day and 22 kilometers per hour at night.

The city of Dallas is located in the southern United States, in the northwest of Texas, in the county of the same name.

The climate in Texas is mainly humid subtropicalthat is, suffer from Cold or mild winters, as well as hot and humid summersIn addition to the rainy season, well distributed throughout the year.

Highest temperature They were recorded in July and August, when the temperature is about 40 degrees; In contrast, it was in January and December when Icy weather prevailswith temperatures close to zero.

Meanwhile, the month with More rain in Dallas It is usually in the month of May.

United States: Almost all climates in one country

The United States occupies a vast amount of land, and boasts a variety of climates, almost all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two large climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most common climate is wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms during the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States The prevailing weather is humid subtropical Hot summers, cold winters and heavy rain.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, arid and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winters are freezing and the summers are mild, while in the hot dry, the summers record very high temperatures and in the winters the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its mild and rainy winters, and its dry and hot summer.

