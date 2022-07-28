United States: Trump investigated for electoral fraud | If he is charged, it will be the first time that a former president of that country has been charged with a crime

Justice in the United States is investigating whether Donald Trump illegally attempted to change the electoral outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Congress is investigating the former president’s now inaction during the attack on the Capitol on January 6 last year.

According to the newspaper Washington Postthe US Department of Justice is questioning witnesses under oath about conversations with Trump, his lawyer, and his closest confidants between December 2020 and January 2021.

If indicted, it would be the first time in US history that a former president has been charged with a crime. In previous cases in which criminal acts were suspected, such as the example of Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton, immunity or waiver of prosecution was preferred to avoid the appearance of punishing political enemies and to favor the peaceful passage of power. for him Mail.

Attorney general Merrick Garland They assured the BBC that they would not act with fear or favour. We intend to hold everyone responsible, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6th, for any attempts to interfere with the legal transfer of power from one administration to another, and that is what we do. “We do not pay attention to other cases related to this,” the attorney general added.

fake voters

On the same Tuesday, it was learned that Trump allies spoke openly among themselves of preparing “fake voters” who pretended to be chosen by the polls to give the conservative politician a victory in Congress on January 6, 2021.when the Capitol was taken over, in place of the president-elect, Joe Biden.

As reported by the newspaper The New York TimesMost of Trump’s allies who prepared the “false voters” strategy were lawyers, who cited emails obtained by the US House of Representatives committee investigating what happened that day.

“We will send fake voters to Mike Pence, Vice President Trump, so that anyone in Congress can object when the vote count begins and demand that the fake voter tally.”Jack Willenchik, the attorney for Arizona, where Biden won the majority, wrote in one of the emails.

The strategy consisted of sending volunteers sympathetic to Trump to Congress on January 6 to present as electors, that is, representatives who arrived in the US capital with a mandate from pollsters in their states for the former president. Once in Congress, Trump-aligned members of Congress, presumably Republicans, will fight to have their votes counted, thus awarding the victory to the conservative politician rather than Biden, who was legitimately elected at the polls. Later, in the emails, lawyers stopped referring to these volunteers as “mock voters” and started calling them “alternative voters.”

On the same day in January, about 10,000 Trump supporters demonstrated in Washington and stormed the Capitol Buildings while Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election was officially certified. And left five dead and about 140 wounded today.

Trump watched it on TV

Last week, a House committee accused Trump of not stopping the attack on Capitol Hill because it suits him and spends an afternoon watching it on TV.

“He was the only person in the world capable of stopping the mob. Neither his aides nor allies could mobilize him. He ignored the desperate pleas of his family, including his children: Ivanka and Donald Jr.”reprimanded Democrat Benny Thompson, chair of the committee.

Since this committee session was the last through the end of September, the focus was on the 187 minutes that had passed since Trump waded into the crowd to express their views at the Capitol until 4 p.m. that same day, higher. A video on Twitter where he first told them that he They have to leave the Capitol.

On the other hand, former Defense Secretary Chris Miller made it clear, in remarks before the House committee, that he had not received an official order from Trump to prepare the agents.

‘I have never received such instructions or command,’ said the former secretary, ‘and had no knowledge of such plans.’ Miller added: “Obviously we had plans to deploy more troops, but it was just a contingency plan and nothing more. There was no such official message.”

These statements contradict those of Trump himself, who maintains that he ordered the National Guard, an American reserve force, to prepare because the crowd in Congress seemed too large.

For his part, the former chairman of the US Army’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, also insisted that he did not receive this kind of order from Trump.as has been suggested since then.