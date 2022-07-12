United States vs Mexico Women LIVE | Watch the CONCACAF World Cup

this friday, The Mexican women’s team will be looking for a miracle In his last chance to fight for a ticket to the 2023 World Cup Australia and New Zealand. They will face the United States at University Stadium at 9:00 PM..

Mexico It comes from suffering two painful defeats against Jamaica and Haiti, which They were excluded from the 2024 Paris Olympics And with one foot from the Women’s World Cup 2023. Now, the one directed by Monica Vergara They must win and achieve victory to aspire to a place in the World Cup.

for this part, The US team arrived satisfied with this meetingWell, he’s already got a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as the 2023 World Cup, so his duel against Tricolor is just a process. however, The Stars and Stripes squad will strive to close the competition with a perfect stride.

What is the time between the United States and Mexico women?

The Mexican national team will face the United States this Monday 11 July at the University Stadium at 9:00 pm. The final duel for the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup in CONCACAF.

LINEUPS

United State

Murphy, Sanchez, Sauerbrunn, O’Hara, Horan, Smith, Jerma, Morgan, Sonnett, Sullivan, and Pierce

Mexico

Gonzalez, Robles, Ferral, Montero, Lopez, Delgado, Garcia, Jaramillo, Mayor, Sanchez and Cervantes