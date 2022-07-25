United States: Washington, DC, July 25 weather forecast

Weather forecasts, based on observation and mathematical modelshelps predict the state of the atmosphere at a particular time and location based on different relationships such as Temperature, humidity, pressure, precipitation or wind.

Weather forecasts are exercises that were performed for hundreds of years, even before the Christian era, based primarily on observing cloud patterns, winds, and the time of year, although these exercises were initially They were inaccurate.

It wasn’t until the arrival of new technologies (such as computers) that mathematical models began to be run that made it possible to achieve more accurate predictions, to become a key factor in Transportation (land, sea and air), agriculture, tourism, disaster prevention, public health and even military operationsThis goes beyond deciding whether to carry an umbrella or not Clothes to put.

Here is the weather for the next few hours in Washington, DC:

Expected in Washington DC Maximum temperature 33°C and minimum 23°C.

but the rain The probability of rain in the American city will be 56% during the day and 55% throughout the night.

In the same sense, cloud cover will be 82% during the day and 99% during the night. Wind gusts reach 35 kilometers per hour during the day and 15 kilometers per hour at night.

Watch out for the sun, UV rays are expected to reach level 9.

Washington, DC is the capital of the United States, located in the northeast of the North American country, along the Potomac River, surrounded by the states of Maryland and Virginia.

The climate in the American capital is mainly tropical, with a subtype of monsoonthat is, it is warm all year round, with a short dry season and a predominantly rainy season.

Highest temperature It was recorded in July, reaching about 40 degrees; In contrast, it was in January and February when Cold weather prevails to a degree up to zero.

Meanwhile, the month with more rain she might.

(Photo: file)

United States: Almost all climates in one country

The United States occupies a large amount of land, and has a variety of climates, almost all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two central climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most common climate is wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms in the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States prevailing weather humid subtropical Hot summers, cold winters and heavy rain.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, dry and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winter is freezing and the summer is mild, while in the hot drought, the summer records very high temperatures and in the winter the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its rainy mild winters and dry and hot summers.

Read on:

More news