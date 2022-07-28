United States: Weather forecast for Washington, DC on July 28

Maximum and minimum temperatures, as well as chances of precipitation, This is the expected weather for the next few hours today, Thursday in Washington, DC.

Precipitation probability For this Thursday in Washington, DC, the rate is 40% during the day and 11% throughout the night.

Meanwhile, cloud cover will be 70% during the day and 38% at night.

Regarding temperature A maximum of 32 degrees and a minimum of 23 degrees in this US region. UV radiation is expected to reach a level of 5.

Wind gusts reach 27 kilometers per hour during the day and 13 kilometers per hour at night.

Washington, DC is the capital of the United States, located in the northeast of the North American country, along the Potomac River, surrounded by the states of Maryland and Virginia.

The climate in the American capital is mainly tropical, with a subtype of monsoonwhich means it is warm all year round, with a short dry season and a mostly rainy season.

warmest temperatures It was recorded in July, reaching about 40 degrees; In contrast, it was in January and February when Cold weather prevails up to zero degrees.

Meanwhile, the month with more rain she might.

Weather in the United States

Being such a large country, the United States reports a variety of climates, nearly all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two main climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most common climate is wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms in the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States prevailing weather humid subtropical Hot summers, cold winters and heavy rain.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, dry and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winters are freezing and the summers are mild, while in the hot dry, the summers record very high temperatures and in the winters the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its rainy mild winters and dry and hot summers.

