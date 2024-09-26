University of Burgos stands in solidarity with Uganda

Ms. Elena Sánchez Gutiérrez, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences, and Natalia Shumon Marcos, second-year Business Administration student at the University of Burgos, spent about a month in Uganda, within the framework of the agreement signed between UBU and the Kyoga Foundation.

A group of two nurses, an ophthalmologist, a police officer and 14 high school and university students travelled to Entebbe, Uganda, on June 29 to carry out various collaboration activities.

The balance of this experience could not be more positive: “They were unforgettable days, our help seemed like a drop of water in an ocean, but the gratitude of the people and the happiness they conveyed to us gave us strength every day, and this already makes us dream of returning next year,” say Elena and Natalia.

In the field of education, they have taught lessons in mathematics, English, geography, hygiene… and various socio-educational workshops at a primary school in Entebbe area, attended by poor boys and girls. They have also taught first aid lessons at a women’s training centre in Entebbe, the Pearlcrest Hospitality Training Institute, where these women are receiving a diploma in catering and accommodation management, a training that can be an essential tool for improving their situation and earning a living.

In the health field, these volunteers organized several health clinics for students and their families from different schools. This training focused on the most common problems among the population: digestive problems, eye infections, oral hygiene and basic hygiene. In addition, vision checks and prescriptions were carried out.

These two UBU representatives highlight the support a group of Ugandan students received: “They helped and guided us throughout this time. Without their help it would not have been possible to know the real needs of the people, their customs and culture.”

Crowdfunding Campaign



During the months leading up to the trip, various crowdfunding and fundraising activities were carried out to purchase food and basic necessities there. In addition, volunteers brought with them abundant medical supplies (glasses, water purification pills, medicines for orphanages and a children's oncology center), educational and sports supplies and clothing, donated by individuals and companies in the city, for educational and care centers in the area.

Looking ahead to the next academic year, we are working to make this activity part of the PPACID Scholarship Programme for Final Degree Projects, Final Masters Projects, Internships, Trainings and Final Year Projects in International Development Cooperation, managed by the Centre for Cooperation and Solidarity Action of UBU.