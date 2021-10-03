unlock the secret | The flag of neoliberalism or Q4… – El Sol de Tlaxcala

It should come as no surprise that in public theater A publicly broadcast topic is not a matter of frent to the nation. Something, by the way, is one of the contributions 4 T In the public life of our country and in the past it was hidden because it contains a series of The mediators who cracked the codes for political content So that the national public opinion knows them.

The science topics They appear in the world eschatological subjects accessible only to beginners in their contents, which in general, in the case we are now citing, are scholars. And they weren’t General issues because it has been formed since the second half of the last century What has been euphemistically called the “scientific community,” a term that comes from the experience of North American sociologists.

He says soothing Because this term is actually a bit misleading because it gives the impression that it is a group of people whose only goal and ideal is simply to create scientific knowledge, whether abstract or empirical. In real life such a “society” is nothing but a representation of an abstract ideal. The scientific community cannot be stripped of its context and where you practice your practices.

From the past, those practices that preceded the current science were always directly related to the groups in control of power. How to forget the importance engineering or mathematics For this warrior people who were the Greeks who asked them to measure and appreciate their conquests. Or the perfect telescope that has been implemented Galileo In favor of the Mediterranean seafarers in Italian cities.

Scientists The classics were neither more nor less than representatives of the elites of the Renaissance and Classical Modernism. From wealthy families, nearly all of them were devoted to discovering in keeping with the interests of their class. They belong. Or the same English scholars associated with the imperial political class who, as with Newton and BaconThey were men in the service of imperial interests.

For this English society It was necessary to put an end to the ideas that heaven is like the place inhabited by the Creator who determined everything living on earth, because it was a hindrance to imperial interests because, then, the knowledge to navigate and conquer the mainland on other continents was something like “dilemmas” No one should dare to develop it as earthly practices.

and here19th century With the beginning of the popularization of university education, dictated by the seriousness of the French Revolution and the need of the imperial company for a qualified workforce, science acquired a special nuance. state eShe emerged as a primary actor, a promoter of social sciences oriented to human knowledge. Already in this same space, Sloterdijk’s critique of humanity on the basis of apostolic knowledge was revealed.

The consequences of it French Revolution He led the state to enter the struggle for control of science and universities spread all over the world. It was the end of the classical scholars who practiced the sciences themselves and were educated in the universities controlled by the Catholic Church, which also ended although some adapted to the new conditions.

TheScientific Capitals created a whole narrative of new scientific paradigms in order to colonize the thinking of those who participated in this new scenario of science, but who lived in the oceanic nations. They’ve been led to believe they’re part of some kind private “class” (“scientific community”) is extracted from the world and supposedly dedicated to creating abstract or applied knowledge that is chemically pure.

In fact, there are no academic societies but a scientific field Where is the dispute over the direction of science. At the moment, in Mexico Science was characterized by neoliberal policies. These are the societies that implement their practices in one way or another and are included in the scenario of social division of labor where their products can be tilted in favor of the people or in conflict with them.

The flag in Mexico is one sided (PRI) in the state. from government Carlos Salinas de Gortari Even governments Fox and Calderon Science and technology has been gradually handed over to the business sector, backed by an award system that is already generating multiple violations Hugo Abbots, In La Jornada (09-25-21) for those who were favored and who are now indicted by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Before accusations were brought against 31 members of the civil society Consulting, Scientific and Technological Forum (FCCyT), in 2020, Science and Technology Law in Mexico Already with the fourth transformation government where it tried to modify the old paradigm that maintained a science imbued with a vision of a dominant business and emptied of society, through one that brings people back to their interests.

The best thing is that Scientists accused by the prosecutor’s office They come out of these accusations as freely as possible to prove their innocence, which seems to me complicated by the values ​​he instilled neoliberalism Among its promoters who believed that corruption would not end. Always and throughout history the relationship between scientists and governments (including the abhorrent Nazi regime), it is an unavoidable constant.

Scientific practices are practices that are carried out in a particular context and outstanding people develop surprising behaviours. Even after the fall of Hitler’s regime, like philosophers Martin Heidegger and Arnold Gillen Keep paying their dues to National Socialist Party, Academics whose influence on universities is currently undeniable.

Now, what’s coming to Mexico, regardless of the accusations of the attorney general’s office he heads Gertz Maniro against him FCCyT, is very clear: the meaning of science will be determined by those who have ruled in the past or before 4 T, that simple.