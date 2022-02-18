Unprecedented but real family: “We are sisters and our children are cousins ​​and twins”

Brittany and Brianna are identical twins who married other identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Saliers, and had children at the same time.

Two sisters, identical twins, have baffled and caught the internet’s attention by announcing that their newborn children are not only They are cousins, but they are brothers and an identical twin.

Brittany and Brianna are identical twins who married another identical twin, Josh and Jeremy Saliers. And then she gave birth to two children separated by months.

They uploaded a post to their Instagram account showing their children Jett and Jax and saying they are “cousins, genetic brothers and quadruplets”.

As expected, the controversy opened in the comments, with many confused people asking how it was possible.

The children that Brittany and Brianna say are cousins ​​and brothers.

Their parents are identical twins. Both groups of parents have children. Create the same DNA both.” Someone explained in the comments.

Another added: “Identical twins share the same DNA and both parents are identical.”

A third said, “If this family takes a DNA test of their ancestors, it will show these children as siblings, not cousins!”

Many people cheer babies up, saying that they look almost identical.

Brittany and Brianna’s wedding.

Brittany and Brianna met Josh and Jeremy at the Twins Festival in 2017 and proposed to men six months later.Yet an amazing love story.

They had a joint wedding on August 5, 2018, they live in the same house in Virginia, USA, and they are now expanding their family together.

The couple posted the news of the pregnancy on their shared Instagram page, writing: guess what!? Both couples are pregnant! “

Follow the post: “We are excited and grateful to experience staggered pregnancies and share this news with all of you!”

“Our children will not only be first cousins, but they will be full genetic siblings and quadruple doubles! I can’t wait to meet them and get to know each other! ” they added.

Pregnant women regularly shared content from both during the pregnancy process, as they wore identical, brightly colored clothes.

The blue dress was used to reveal the gender of one of her children.

“Make it pink! Make it blue! ” He wrote in a post preparing to reveal the gender of the children, saying that Brittany and Josh were having a son but Brianna and Jeremy are still waiting to find out.

While the joint pregnancy may come as a surprise to many, the sisters told Australia Today they are showing off their plans to get pregnant at the same time.

When asked if they would find a date for their love sessions to make it happen, Brianna admitted: “Ideally, the timing should be really good.”

Brittany and Brianna with their partners who are also identical twins

“I think there’s something we’d like to experience together,” Brittany said.

“We have experienced most of the milestones of our lives together, birthdays, getting a driver’s license, graduation and our double wedding. This is going to be the next big event, we would love to experience it together, and we better do it.” said the twins in that interview.

Read on