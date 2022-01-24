US attorney general sues Google for misleading users about privacy | Economie

Prosecutors of three states United State The District of Columbia filed lawsuits Monday against google browser Claiming to mislead users into believing that they can prevent the company from knowing their location when in fact they still have access to this information.

In a statement, the District Attorney for the District of Columbia (where Washington DC is located), Carl Racine, said the lawsuit accuses Google of “deceiving and exploiting” consumers into accessing their location data.

“(Google) has made it virtually impossible for users to prevent the company from accessing their location data,” Racine said.

In addition to the District Attorney (Democrat), his counterparts from Texas (R), Indiana (R), and Washington (D), have filed similar lawsuits.

According to the plaintiffs, Google systematically deceives Internet users into believing they can control what information the Internet company collects about them, when in reality there is “no effective way” for users to prevent Google from collecting, storing, and making use of the data.

In the specific case of location data, the lawsuits state that the victims are all people who use Android mobile phones and those who use Google services such as search engine or maps on other devices.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is facing several lawsuits in the United States over alleged practices that conflict with antitrust laws, the largest of which has been brought by the Department of Justice in the administration of Donald Trump and continues with the new administration of President Joe Biden.