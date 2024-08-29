US Chamber of Commerce Warns of Judicial Reform: 'It Weakens NAFTA Process and Next Government'

FILE PHOTO: A Mexican judicial employee takes part in a protest during an indefinite national strike ahead of a vote by lawmakers on judicial reform, including a move to popular elections for judges, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 25, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

the American Chamber of Commerce He warned that judicial reform and the elimination of independent bodies could risk weakening the rule of law and safeguards for business operations in Mexico, including the minimum standards of the treaty between the two countries. USA, Canada And our country.

In a statement, chamber of commerce The Vice President for the Americas issued statements, Neil HerringtonHe “respectfully” called on the Mexican government to continue deliberations with the private sector, academics and legal experts on the reform package being discussed in the Federal Congress and to be approved in September.

The statement notes that “this dialogue is essential to ensure that the proposed reforms contribute to strengthening the rule of law and the conditions for economic growth in Mexico.”

A protester holds a sign reading “No to judicial reform” as he attends a protest against the Mexican government's proposed judicial reform at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City, Mexico, August 28, 2024. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Recommendation, according to chamber of commerceThis is due to the “long-term commitment to growth and prosperity.” MexicoThe American business community is an important player in the reform process.

“American companies are by far the largest source of foreign direct investment in Mexico and provide good jobs for millions of Mexicans. Whether they work in USAIn Mexico or anywhere else in the world, U.S. companies rely on respect for the rule of law as the foundation for a vibrant investment climate, sustainable development, and job creation.

He pointed out that although there is a broad consensus on strengthening the judicial system in our country, they consider that “certain reforms” proposed by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorMexico, particularly judicial reform and the elimination of independent bodies, threatens to undermine the rule of law and “safeguards for business operations in Mexico, including minimum treatment under the Mexico-United States Treaty.” United States, Mexico, Canada“

FILE PHOTO: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

According to chamber of commerceThese reforms also jeopardize commitments. Mexico With other international treaties that guarantee every individual the right to a competent, independent and impartial judicial system.

“Ongoing deliberations are necessary to address these concerns to avoid jeopardizing the ability of the next Mexican government to achieve shared prosperity and harness the potential of offshoring to boost the country’s economic growth and development,” the statement said.

the American Chamber of Commerce He stressed that he had worked constructively with the Mexican government and hoped to do the same with the president's government. Claudia Sheinbaumon purpose And to ensure that the proposed reforms “strengthen Mexico’s investment climate, respect the country’s international commitments, and support the growth and prosperity of the Mexican people.”

Ken Salazar Amlo. (Photo: Giovanni Perez)

This rejection of judicial reform, which seeks popular election of judges and investigating judges Supreme Court of Justice of the State (SCJN), joins other US political actors who have spoken out against the President’s proposal. Lopez ObradorWho announced on August 27th the cessation of relations with the US Embassy in Mexico, after that Ken SalazaS will speak against.

The standoff also includes the embassy. Canada in Mexico.

“The pause means we will take our time,” the Mexican president explained at a news conference on Tuesday.

“The relationship with governments is ongoing, and it is no more than the relationship with embassies, especially with ambassadors, because… It is not their place to comment on matters. That concerns only Mexicans. Today he declared: “It is a matter of respect for our country.”