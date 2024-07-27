US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

Mia Thompson July 27, 2024 0
US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.8% in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the American Economic Institute. Trade Department Released on Thursday, July 25th.

Economists had expected GDP to grow at a 1.9% rate in the April-June period, slightly more than the 1.4% growth the U.S. economy recorded in the first quarter of the year.

Consumers and businesses helped boost the economy.

According to the Commerce Department report, the sectors that contributed the most to driving economic growth in the United States are consumers and businesses, despite pressures from higher interest rates.

In this sense, the report highlights that the growth of the economy in this period accelerated thanks to the fact that small and medium-sized enterprises increased their inventories.

Overall, the state of the US economy is being affected by the presidential campaign, and although inflation is showing a slowdown, it still falls short of the Fed's 2% target.

Prices of products and services are currently still higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest Rates and Forecasts

Rising interest rates are what’s keeping the U.S. economy on tenterhooks. Economists are currently expecting the Federal Reserve to make a decision on interest rates at its final meeting of the year in September.

From mid-2022 to 2023, the annual growth of the United States' GDP, as shown Associated Press, It has peaked at 2% for at least six consecutive quarters.

To highlight the good path the US economy is on, during the last two quarters of 2023, GDP grew at rates of 4.9% and 3.4%.

For now, we just have to wait and see how the economy will develop in the coming days.

You can read: IMF recommends US raise taxes, delay interest rate cuts until end of 2024

latest news


Dolores Huerta, union leader and human rights activist, declares her support for Kamala Harris


US suspends deportations of Lebanese amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah


China accuses the United States of being so. "Empire of Lies"


Iraqi judoka is first athlete to test positive for doping at Paris 2024 Olympics


Events

Distant but not strange: Mass shootings affect everyone's mental health


Behind the scenes of the documentary MS-13: Join or Die


Policy

National

More Stories

The accumulated trade deficit with China is .1 trillion.

The accumulated trade deficit with China is $1.1 trillion.

Mia Thompson July 22, 2024 0
Qatar Chamber stresses importance of investment in East Africa

Qatar Chamber stresses importance of investment in East Africa

Mia Thompson July 21, 2024 0
Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mia Thompson July 19, 2024 0
Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Mia Thompson July 18, 2024 0
UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

Mia Thompson July 16, 2024 0
Mexico asks US for exemptions on solar panel exports

Mexico asks US for exemptions on solar panel exports

Mia Thompson July 15, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

Mia Thompson July 27, 2024 0
Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Cedric Manwaring July 27, 2024 0
These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

These are the text messages that can ruin your summer

Cedric Manwaring July 24, 2024 0
The accumulated trade deficit with China is .1 trillion.

The accumulated trade deficit with China is $1.1 trillion.

Mia Thompson July 22, 2024 0
Kamala Harris raises .5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Kamala Harris raises $27.5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Cedric Manwaring July 22, 2024 0