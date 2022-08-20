US Open ticket prices skyrocket | Other sports | Sports

Ticket prices for the US Open have seen a vertical increase in recent days and on Friday, ten days before the tournament begins, the cheapest ticket to the 9/11 finals costs more than $360.

The best seats in Arthur Ashe’s for the day’s men’s and women’s finals cost more than $4,000, excluding taxes, and underscore the high expectation of attending this year’s tournament.

A factor that contributed to the increase in ticket requests for the US Open was the recent announcement of the withdrawal of American Serena Williams, who suggested in a letter published by ‘Vogue’ magazine that she would leave tennis after this tournament.

Her announcement, which arrived on August 9, turned her last matches into an occasion for the American audience to show all their love and gratitude to the champion of 23 major companies.

Already seen this week in Cincinnati, where she was the 2014 and 2015 champion, Serena was given a long standing ovation after losing in the first round to Britain’s Emma Raducano.

New York – US Open – Art Learn how to create a 2022 theme design ⤵️ – US Open Tennis Championships (usopen) August 16, 2022

Getting a spot at Arthur Ashe, the center court of the US Open, in the first round costs at least $109 on the official Ticketmaster platform.

Tickets for the women’s final, scheduled for September 11, cost an average of $1,289 and have risen vertically in recent days, according to CNBC data.

The 2022 edition of the US Open will be particularly rich in terms of prizes for players.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has reported that it will distribute more than $60 million in prizes for the first time in its history, an increase of $2.5 million over last year.

🗓️✍️ The US Open is a three-week event. Fan Week begins on August 23. – US Open Tennis Championships (usopen) August 15, 2022

The champions in the men’s and women’s categories will receive $2.6 million each, while the eventual winners will receive $1.3 million.

However, the largest increase was recorded in first-round prizes, which would be $80,000 for the first round of the main draw and $121,000 for the second.

These numbers improve 85% and 57%, respectively, of the awards handed out in 2016, according to data provided by the USTA. (Dr)