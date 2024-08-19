US Sells AMRAAM Missiles to Israel for $102.5 Million

The United States Secretary of State has authorized a Foreign Arms Sale to the Government of Israel for an amount of approximately $102.5 million. This agreement covers the purchase of thirty AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), key components of Israel’s air defense systems, as well as related equipment that will enhance the country’s ability to counter air threats and regional challenges.

In addition to the AIM-120C-8 missiles, the package includes a spare AMRAAM guidance section and other non-critical defensive items, such as control sections, the Common Munitions Integrated Test/Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE), the ADU-891/E computer adapter kit, containers and other essential support equipment.

The agreement also includes the delivery of spare parts, technical documentation, classified software, and various logistical support services. Comprehensive training will be provided to Israeli personnel, in addition to technical assistance and logistical support, provided by U.S. government personnel and contractors.

Equipped with advanced radar guidance capabilities, the AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles are essential to defending against missile and drone attacks. The recent missile launches targeting Israel in April underscored the importance of these defense systems in mitigating the growing threats from hostile actors in the region.

By acquiring the AIM-120C-8 variant, Israel seeks to bolster its national defense and maintain its strategic superiority in an increasingly volatile Middle East. The AIM-120C-8, also known as the AIM-120D in certain contexts, is one of the latest developments in the AMRAAM family, with an improved zero-balance shell and superior off-angle vision capabilities.

These features, combined with the missile's integration with internal GPS, improved data link and new software, provide Israel with a key technological advantage to intercept and neutralize enemy aircraft and drones in complex combat scenarios.

The AIM-120C-8 is an air-to-air missile designed in the United States for day and night operations in all weather conditions. It uses an active radar transmitter and receiver system, which provides greater accuracy and reliability in guidance compared to previous semi-active radar guided systems. During launch, NATO pilots use the code “Fox Three” to indicate the launch of an active radar guided missile.

AMRAAM has become a staple in the arsenal of many nations, including the United States and its NATO allies, achieving an impressive record with over 20,000 units produced and 16 confirmed air-to-air kills in various global conflicts.

Originally developed in cooperation between the United States and its NATO allies, AMRAAM was designed to serve as a medium-range air-to-air missile, while European partners focused on developing the next generation of short-range missiles. Over time, AIM-120 variants have been continually updated to adapt to the changing requirements of modern air warfare.

The AIM-120C, introduced in the 1990s, was designed with low winglets to facilitate internal transport on stealth aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor. Later versions, such as the AIM-120C-7 and AIM-120C-8, included improvements in search techniques and reached greater distances.

In recent years, the US Air Force, in collaboration with Raytheon (now RTX), has conducted multiple successful tests of the AIM-120C-8, cementing its reputation as one of the best performing optical air-to-air missiles at range. In these tests, the AIM-120C-8 was fired from an F-15C Eagle, and was able to shoot down an air target, demonstrating its effectiveness in combat situations.

The continued development of the AMRAAM missile under the Form, Fit, and Function (F3R) upgrade program reflects the United States’ commitment to maintaining the missile’s relevance in the modern warfighting. This program focuses on modernizing the missile’s guidance systems through model-based systems engineering and digital technologies to improve its capabilities.

The IDF is expected to integrate these missiles into its existing air combat systems, further enhancing its deterrence capabilities against regional adversaries. RTX, based in Tucson, Arizona, will be the prime contractor for this sale, maintaining its leading role in the production and modernization of advanced missile systems for the United States and its allies.