USA predicted a 3-0 win over Haiti

15 mins ago Leland Griffith

This Monday, at Tigres University Stadium, United State She began her participation in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship on the right foot after a 3-0 victory with two goals from veteran Alex Morgan, who came close to starting the competition with a hat-trick. The goleada was judged with a lot of Margaret Purce in the final stage of the match.

The North American team, the current champions, met the expectations of the candidates and dominated the match from the first minutes. Although the Haitian defense appeared to be standing strong at the University of Nuevo Leon, the Stars and Stripes team opened the scoring early.

In the 16th minute, Morgan assisted Mallory Pugh and made the score 1-0 for the Americans who played at home. A few minutes later, the San Diego Wave FC star gave him the final two-goal win. In the 23rd minute, Kelly O’Hara sent and Morgan hit the ball into the net with a header to make it 2-0.

The Haitian team missed an unbeatable opportunity in the final phase of the first half. He was able to close the gap when Emily Fox fouled within the area which was awarded the maximum penalty. Roselord Borgella was responsible for collecting the penalty but collided with one of the poles. A few moments later, the VAR review saved Borghella from being sent off and left Haiti with ten players on the field to make a powerful tackle on O’Hara.

The sequel went through the same tension, the US domination of Haitian women.

Megan Rapinoe came on as a substitute in the 74th minute, looking to sign for the win. The national team star came close to achieving it, in the 77th minute, he started offensive play and opened the door for the third goal that night, but a new review in the video assistant referee invalidated the goal scored by Margaret Pierce.

With the final stage of the match approaching, in the 84th minute, Pierce shed bad taste in his mouth minutes earlier when his goal was disallowed and he scored the 3-0 score that ended the match.

More Stories

Canceled flights in the US: what to do?

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States celebrates the 246th anniversary of its independence

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The Yankees return to their winning ways in baseball

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Matthews Montenegro | A young man gets a scholarship to study at a US university thanks to his skills in Fortnite | Brazil | Narration | EC Stories | nnda nnrt | Globalism

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Dominican Republic makes history as USA returns to Olympic football – Marca Claro

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Without a win, the United States defeated Haiti

3 mins ago Sharon Hanson

This Motorola phone has set a new power record in AnTuTu

7 mins ago Leo Adkins

Feral: She wanted to surprise her boyfriend by bringing him food to work and found him with another woman | News from Mexico

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

USA predicted a 3-0 win over Haiti

15 mins ago Leland Griffith

The metaverse economy will be greater than Mexico’s GDP in 10 years

30 mins ago Mia Thompson