USA predicted a 3-0 win over Haiti

This Monday, at Tigres University Stadium, United State She began her participation in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship on the right foot after a 3-0 victory with two goals from veteran Alex Morgan, who came close to starting the competition with a hat-trick. The goleada was judged with a lot of Margaret Purce in the final stage of the match.

The North American team, the current champions, met the expectations of the candidates and dominated the match from the first minutes. Although the Haitian defense appeared to be standing strong at the University of Nuevo Leon, the Stars and Stripes team opened the scoring early.

In the 16th minute, Morgan assisted Mallory Pugh and made the score 1-0 for the Americans who played at home. A few minutes later, the San Diego Wave FC star gave him the final two-goal win. In the 23rd minute, Kelly O’Hara sent and Morgan hit the ball into the net with a header to make it 2-0.

The Haitian team missed an unbeatable opportunity in the final phase of the first half. He was able to close the gap when Emily Fox fouled within the area which was awarded the maximum penalty. Roselord Borgella was responsible for collecting the penalty but collided with one of the poles. A few moments later, the VAR review saved Borghella from being sent off and left Haiti with ten players on the field to make a powerful tackle on O’Hara.

The sequel went through the same tension, the US domination of Haitian women.

Megan Rapinoe came on as a substitute in the 74th minute, looking to sign for the win. The national team star came close to achieving it, in the 77th minute, he started offensive play and opened the door for the third goal that night, but a new review in the video assistant referee invalidated the goal scored by Margaret Pierce.

With the final stage of the match approaching, in the 84th minute, Pierce shed bad taste in his mouth minutes earlier when his goal was disallowed and he scored the 3-0 score that ended the match.