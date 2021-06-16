USA Women’s National Team: Soccer says paying equal wages to the United States will bankrupt them

Theto fight for him Equal pay for the United States He does not seem to have a clear future for the players, which is that President DUS Soccer, Cindy Barlow Revealed that compensation payments from FIFA would be an unsustainable business for the federation.

At a media conference on Tuesday, Barlow confirmed that, Despite the fact that the union is committed to equal pay of its national players, She thinks she will not be able to reach the financial demands المطالب Because they do not control the payments that FIFA gives to women’s football.

“Everyone knows that the biggest obstacle is the enormous and frankly unfair obstacles The difference in the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup prize money, A funding source that American football does not control. It is solely controlled by FIFA. As it stands, the women’s team wants American football to pay for the past and future inconsistencies in the FIFA Awards. That’s more than $50 million in two World Cups and an unknown amount for the future.”

Everyone knows that the biggest obstacle is the massive and frankly unfair difference in the men’s and women’s World Cup soccer awards, a funding source that American football has no control over.”

Total bonus money given by FIFA to The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup was worth $30 million, Of which $4 million was awarded to USWNT for winning the tournament, While in 2018, the men’s World Cup bounty amounted to $400 million And 38 million for the French national team.

statement USSF did not sit well with the stars and stripes, That through their spokesperson, Molly Levinson, just confirmed it They are trying to take responsibility and blame FIFA.

The former Soviet fund is back, using tactics like blaming FIFA, holding press conferences and hiring lobbyists in bogus attempts to make wage inequality look what it is.”

‘As all eyes are on USWNT Preparing to compete on behalf of the United States at the Olympics, the NFL is back, Using tactics such as blaming FIFA, Holding press conferences and hiring lobbyists in mock attempts to make wage inequality appear to be what it is. It’s not, and players, fans, sponsors, and legislators know it better, and have supported the USWNT. To demand an end to discrimination from the USSF. If the USSF is committed to equal pay, there is nothing to prevent it from paying players the same amount.”

Selection The United States will play the Olympic Games in the summer and after participating in American football He hopes to sit down and talk to the players to come to an agreement and end the lawsuit.