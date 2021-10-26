USA Women’s National Team: USA v Korea Republic: schedule and how to watch Carli Lloyd’s farewell match live today on TV

Be the last historical striker with the national team

NSThe day has come. USA women’s team Say goodbye to the one he has the most Big stars when Carli Lloyd play the match against south korea, Being the last to wear the national team colours, All this after announcing his retirement from football in mid-August.

The stars and stripes will benefit from the game in Allianz Field in Minnesota vs. South Korea To honor the striker’s 316 career appearances, the second highest level ever.

This will be the second match USWNT will play Korea on Tuesday 26th October, After a goalless draw in Kansas City last Thursday. It will also be the last duel in 2021 for those led by Vlatko Andonovsky They should try to expand their unbeaten streak at home, which is currently 61 games.

When does the game begin? | Be Tuesday 26 October

Where will the party be? | At Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota

What time will the match be? | The duel will begin at 8:00 PM EST and 5:00 PM PST in the United States. It’s 19:00 from Mexico.

On which channel will the game be broadcast? | The duel can be seen through the FS1 and TUDN signal for the USA.