WhatsApp: Users may lose access without prior notice

Recently, they revealed that millions of users From The WhatsApp They can be left without their account without prior notice, something that undoubtedly has millions of users Request.

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application on the planet, has a very clear goal, it does not want anyone to use any alternative or modified version of its platform, and to achieve this, it promises to take action strict.

For this reason, millions of users may lose their accounts without prior notice and even permanently.

And as the company recently stated, this can happen at any time without warning.

Unfortunately, more and more are choosing clones that allow you to visually customize and add additional tools that the original WhatsApp does not allow, such as sending more photos, hiding some actions, and being able to respond automatically, something that was added by Meta in one of the latest updates.

The popular messaging platform, which has more than two million users worldwide, among the eyebrows are the versions most used by the public such as GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus and WhatsApp Delta, which are emulators created by third parties.

Those who dare choose them risk being disqualified from the original service under the new rules.

In principle, the company will send a message to the “sanctioned” indicating that they are temporarily banned, which could mean a problem for users, who may need the service to contact friends and family.

They explained that if you receive a message in the app that your account is “temporarily banned,” it means that you may be using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app.”

It is worth noting that they note that clones reduce the security of chats because they are associated with third-party applications, although there are other, more desirable characteristics.

Thus, one of the attractions for WhatsApp users is that it offers higher levels of security than texting and some other messaging apps, and unfortunately they cannot guarantee that cloning apps will offer the same level of security.

Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or applications that claim to transfer their WhatsApp chats between phones, are modified versions of WhatsApp. “

It is important to note that users who constantly use cloned apps may end up with permanent bans, but most people have temporary bans.

Conversations, in the case of a permanent ban, can be canceled forever.