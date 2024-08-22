Venezuela's Supreme Court confirms Maduro's victory in presidential election

he Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to Venezuelacontrolled by the relevant judges. ChavismoThe official results of the July 28 elections, which were won by… Nicolas Maduroas indicated Fraudulent Inside and outside the country.

“This Chamber indisputably ratifies the specialized electoral materials and approves the results of the presidential elections held on July 28, 2024, issued by the National Electoral Council, whereby citizen Nicolás Maduro Moros was elected President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for a second presidential term. Constitutional term 2025-2031 is thus decided.” Carcelia RodriguezChief Justice.

Read also: Venezuela's Attorney General's Office Says No Deaths in Post-Election Protests 'Attributable' to State

Rodriguez pointed out that after the appearance of the summoned representatives and the collection of electoral documents, the judges of the electoral chamber of the court approved “unrestrictedly and unambiguously” Election results.

The ruling comes 22 days after Maduro himself requested the process, through a never-before-seen request for protection under which the 10 former presidential candidates were summoned to the ICJ.

The Supreme Court's intervention, requested by Maduro, has drawn skepticism from local and foreign observers who have questioned the organization's independence.

Rodriguez explained that he based his decision on a report prepared by “highly qualified and appropriate” national and international experts, whose identities were not known, as well as the details of the entire certification process, which took place without the presence of representatives of the majority opposition, which denounces electoral fraud.

Before the Supreme Court issued its ruling, Edmundo González Urrutia, the leader of the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Platform of Unity, warned that the judicial decision “will only exacerbate the crisis” the country is going through.

Dear TSJ Members: No rule will replace popular sovereignty.The country and the world know their bias, and therefore their inability to resolve the conflict; González Urrutia expressed via X that “his decision will only worsen the crisis”, predicting that the Supreme Court will favor the government, contrary to what Maduro has asserted, who has affirmed that the institution is “solid”.

The Democratic Unionist Party asserts that its candidate won the presidential election by a large margin and has published “83.5% of the electoral records” to bolster its claim, which has received support from many countries and national and international organizations.

However, the National Electoral Center declared Maduro the winner, without publishing the detailed results, a point that was considered in the contest schedule, and which was demanded by a large part of the international community.







Join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, discover the most relevant news of the day, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, discover the most relevant news of the day, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

Kikb/My Client Center