Video calls with up to 1,000 viewers and playback speed: Telegram introduces new features that will take video ‘to the next level’

Videos can be viewed at 0.5 or 2x speed, while video messages are recorded in higher quality and can be expanded, among other new features.

cable to come This Friday, several new features that, according to the messaging service, will take video “to the next level.”

Thus, from now on, up to 30 users will be able to simultaneously stream video from the camera or screen in group video calls, and up to 1,000 people will be able to see it. Also the developers Promise to remove the maximum number of viewers In upcoming updates.

The video messages also received an update. They will be recorded in a higher quality and resolution and it will be possible to enlarge them by clicking on one of them. At the same time, if the user touches an extended video message, it will pause it and You can move the message forward or backward. The device audio will continue to play while recording a video message, while recording allows the back camera pinch to zoom.

Moreover, it will be possible to change the video playback speed. Available speeds are 0.2x (Android only), 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x for all operating systems.

Among other novelties there is also an option Share screen with audio in all video calls, including between two users, or set the automatic deletion of messages to 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month. The developers have also added many new animated emojis.

If you like it, share it with your friends!