Video: The arrest of Luisito Comónica in Venezuela. see why

Luisito Comónica agreed that he was putting himself at risk in Venezuela. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Archive

Luisito Comónica was arrested in Venezuela It was he himself who explained what happened in the South American country in the latest video he posted on his YouTube channel, where he has more than 37 million followers.

“I put myself in danger and the authorities acted to look after me and keep me safe and I am fully responsible for going to the place where I was detained and it was my fault that I did not adequately investigate.”

The YouTuber explained that he went into an area full of danger and mystery called Cota 905 and couldn’t get in, let alone the camera.

Who is Luisito Comonica?

Luis Arturo Villar Sodic, better known as Luisito . communicatesHe is a graduate of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP). He graduated with a degree in Communication Sciences and made his debut on the video platform in 2007.

Your first channel on Youtube It was a “piano for cool people”, a space where I gave music lessons. The project failed and in 2012 he joined the “NoMeRevientes” team led by Yayo Gutiérrez. In the same year, he chose his own content as “Luisito Comunica” which focused on seeing a foreigner visiting Mexico City, a proposal that conquered the public thanks to its attractiveness and language.

Over time, Luis Arturo began posting videos of his travels around the world. The 30-year-old businessman managed to give birth His YouTube channel earns close to four million dollars a year, according to a 2019 report.

His clothing line and writing skills

Luisito Comunica launched his own clothing line in 2018 It is named after one of its more famous nicknames, “Ray Palomo” (they also call it “crack”). His followers can buy T-shirts, blouses and hats bearing the famous blogger’s logo.

In the same year, GQ Mexico magazine awarded him the Digital Personality Award.

In 2019, he released his book “Amazing Places”., where he talks about the most wonderful places he visited.