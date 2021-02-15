Weather in Mexico today, February 14: Snow falls and temperatures drop to -15 degrees

For today I will Snowfall and sub-zero temperatures are expected in some states of the republic, check the information on Uno TV.

The The National Weather Service (SMN) reported that the air mass that pushed Cold Front number 35 It is augmented by a new Arctic air mass and in combination with the polar jet stream The origin of the ninth winter storm over northern Mexico.

Due to these climatic conditions, possible frost or snowfall is expected in:

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Durango

The new lion

Sonora

Tamaulipas

In addition to these terms, The climate in Mexico will also be characterized by thick banks of fog in the northeast and eastern parts of the country.

The An agency of the National Water Commission (with water) I reported that minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 degrees were expected with frost on the peaks:

Temperatures from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frost in the mountains:

Temperatures from 5 to 0 degrees with frost in mountain ranges

Aguascalientes

State of Mexico

The new lion

San Luis Potosi

Sonora

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

Temperatures from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with the possibility of frost in highland areas from:

Baja California

Mexico City

Guanajuato

Hidalgo

Jalisco (North)

Oaxaca

Puebla

Tlaxcala

Veracruz

In pictures: Nevada paints these countries white

strong Snowfall It was recorded in various entities of the state that covered the cities in white, causing the occurrence of A. climate Strange in the states.

This is the case City of Juarez Chihuahua, Where Snow log accumulating up to 4 cm; As well as a maximum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and -8 degrees at least at night.

Other municipalities such as Madeira Reported temperatures of -8 ° C, Janice 6, Big Houses 4, Chihuahua -2, San Buenaventura-2, but no snow.

The municipality of Juarez has civil protection authorities They activated the orange alert due to low temperatures And they called on the public to take maximum precautions.

In Saltillo, Coahuila, the ninth winter storm of the season, Caused snowfall in the municipality of Mosques.

Photo: Reporters – Uno TV

Residents of Magic Town reported the first snowflakes falling at 7:00 AM in the Sierra de Santa Rosa. The ninth winter storm associated with Cold front No. 35 Cause the temperature to drop below 0 ° C.

For this part, National Weather Service (SMN) indicated that snow is expected in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas for the day.

Photo: Reporters – Uno TV

It will also rain in some states

The SMN reports that the weather in Mexico today will also be marked by heavy rains in some states of the republic.

Likewise, strong rains are expected in:

Bathing periods in:

Durango

Oaxaca

Sinaloa

Tamaulipas

Veracruz

Meanwhile, the low pressure channel located on the Yucatan Peninsula will cause periods of showers in:

As well as scattered rain in Campeche

The Weather in Mexico Also for this Sunday, it will feature Precipitation, which may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds, and the possibility of hail.

What will the weather be like in Mexico City?

For the Valley of Mexico, a cold environment is expected. Partly cloudy skies, southerly winds, and gusts of up to 45 kilometers per hour in Mexico City.

at The country’s capital is estimated to have a temperature of at least 22-24 ° C and 6 ° C.