Weather in the United States: Dallas weather forecast for July 15

Will it rain, will it be a sunny day or will it be cold on Friday?Over the next few hours in Dallas, USA.

Precipitation probability For this Friday in Dallas, it’s 1% during the day and 0% all night.

Meanwhile, cloud cover will be 6% during the day and 3% during the night.

Regarding temperature A maximum of 38 degrees and a minimum of 26 degrees in this US region. UV rays are expected to reach a level of 12.

Wind gusts reach 24 kilometers per hour during the day and 28 kilometers per hour at night.

The city of Dallas is located in the southern United States, in the northwest of Texas, in the county of the same name.

The climate in Texas is mainly humid subtropicalwhich means that he suffers from Cold or mild winters, as well as hot and humid summersIn addition to the rainy season well throughout the year.

warmest temperatures They felt it in July and August when the temperature was around 40 degrees. In contrast, it was in January and December when Cold weather prevailswith temperatures close to zero.

Meanwhile, the month with More rain in Dallas It is usually in the month of May.

(Photo: file)

Weather in the United States

Being such a large country, the United States boasts an enormous variety of climates, almost all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two central climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most important weather wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms in the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States prevailing weather humid subtropical Hot summers, cold winters and heavy rain.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, arid and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winter is freezing and the summer is mild, while in the hot drought, the summer records very high temperatures and in the winter the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its mild and rainy winters, and its dry and hot summer.

