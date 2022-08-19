Weather in the United States: temperature and probability of rain in Dallas on August 19

As a result of climate change, the changes in the weather are more constant which means that in one day there may be high temperatures and constant rain as well as strong frosts; Take precautions and find out Weather forecast for August 19 in Dallas.

Friday’s weather in Dallas It will reach 34 degrees, while lowest temperature It will be 24 degrees. The UV index forecast is 10.

but the rain precipitation forecast For the mentioned US city, it will be 25%, with a cloudy 10% during the day. and 25% with 29% cloudy overnight.

Wind gusts reach 20 kilometers per hour during the day and 20 kilometers per hour at night.

The city of Dallas is located in the southern United States, in the northwest of Texas, in the county of the same name.

The climate in Texas is mainly humid subtropicalwhich means that he suffers from Cold or mild winters, as well as hot and humid summersIn addition to the rainy season, well distributed throughout the year.

Highest temperature They were recorded in July and August, when the temperature is about 40 degrees; In contrast, it was in January and December when Cold weather prevailswith temperatures close to zero.

Meanwhile, the month with More rain in Dallas It is usually in the month of May.

United States: Almost all climates in one country

Being such a large country, the United States reports an enormous range of climates, nearly all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two large climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most important weather wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms during the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States prevailing weather humid subtropical Summer is hot, winter is cold and rain is abundant.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, arid and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winter is freezing and the summer is mild, while in the hot drought, the summer records very high temperatures and in the winter the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its mild and rainy winters, and its dry and hot summer.

