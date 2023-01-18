What are routers in computer networks?

You might have heard the word router in almost all your tech-related conversations. And if you are a tech geek like us, you must have always wondered what this term essentially means. As simple as it sounds, a router is a modern device that aids you in receiving as well as transferring data and information over computer networks.

It is a very essential part of networking. You must have read about it on your Internet Service Provider’s website as well. Several ISPs offer plans that allow you to rent a router as well.

It is a very essential part of networking. You must have read about it on your Internet Service Provider's website as well. Several ISPs offer plans that allow you to rent a router as well. This means that you have two options. You can either buy your router or rent it from your ISP. In this article, we will be explaining this concept to you in simpler words.

We will begin by giving you an overview of the router. This will be followed by discussing its functions, its different uses, its types, etc.

What exactly is a router?

The router is essentially an interconnecting piece of equipment that is developed to effectively receive, inspect, and transfer data bundles between different computer networks. The most interesting part about a router is that it analyzes the IP address of a particular data packet, and then utilizes the headers to figure out the most suitable way to pass on the packets.

Many famous businesses like Cisco, Juniper, Nortel, etc. help in designing state-of-the-art routers. Now that you have a general idea of what routers really are, let us move ahead and enlighten you with some key pointers:

A router is a big part of the Local Area Network and a Wide Area Network. For instance, it is effectively utilized in office spaces for the purpose of connectivity. Moreover, you can also use it to build a link between remote networks.

It also shares data with other routers present in the network.

It transfers the information packets over a network via a routing protocol.

In addition, it costs more than switches and hubs, which are two common networking devices.

Based on a system’s IP address, a router operates on the third level of the ‘OSI model’. To interact effectively with several networks, it employs protocols like ICMP. Because it can automatically choose the optimum route to transport the network packets from the source to the last terminal, it is also referred to as a smart device.

A software component or framework that mimics the actions of a real router is known as a virtual router. By setting up a virtual router as the default entryway, the virtual router redundancy protocol can be utilized to improve network resilience. Now, what exactly is a virtual router? It is a network function that operates on common servers and is packed with load balancing as well as wide area network advancement potentials.

Different types of routers

Depending on their intended uses, many routers are available. The most common kinds of routers are:

Wireless router: They connect WiFi-enabled devices, such as laptops and cellphones, to the internet. Additionally, they can offer conventional Ethernet routing. Broadband routers: The purpose of these routers is to help you connect to the Internet over a phone line and to deliver speedy Internet access using the voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) feature. The Internet Service Provider configures and offers them. Core Routers: They are able to route data bundles within a certain network, but not across networks. They constitute the network’s backbone by connecting all the devices in it. Edge routers: They are small, low-capacity, compact routers positioned on the edges of networks. They serve as a link between internal as well as external networks and can be used to send data bundles between networks. For connectivity purposes, they employ the ‘Border Gateway Protocol’ technology. In addition to this, edge routers come in two varieties namely label edge and subscriber edge routers.

Router Applications

A router is used in many different contexts, including:

Hardware equipment is effectively linked to other distant location networks, and other servers using routers.

It is used in both wired as well as wireless transmission. We are saying this because it supports a swift rate of data transmission.

Routers are frequently used by internet service providers to transmit data in the form of web pages, images, voice files, and video files from the origin to the last terminal. With the aid of the destination’s IP address, it can also transport data anywhere across the globe.

Moreover, routers provide access limitations. It can be set up so that just a selected few users have access to all of the data, while everyone else can only access the data that has been designed for them.

Software experts make use of routers for Wide Area Network communications as well. For instance, a firm might have its executive in New Jersey or Washington while its software manager is located in Pennsylvania. Then, by using WAN architecture to link their computers to the router, the executive is given a way to share his tools and other apps with the management.

Final words

Routers are a very essential part of a computer network. In this article, we have tried our best to explain the basics of routers to you. By now, you must be familiar with its types, functions, and applications.

