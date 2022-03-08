What channel is Canelo vs. Bevol? Complete and complete list of countries where you can watch through DAZN

The undisputed world middleweight champion, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has risen to his weight and will face the WBA Lightweight Series at T-Mobile Arena at Dmitry Bivoli’s T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The match can be watched live on DAZN.

Use the full list below to find out how you can tune in to Canelo vs. Bevol in your country.

Where can I watch Canelo vs. Bevol on DAZN?

The following countries will broadcast the match live on DAZN on May 7:

United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Afghanistan, Åland, Albania, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Anguilla, Antarctica, Aruba, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Benin , Bhutan, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bouvet Island, Botswana, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad , Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Comoros, Congo, Cook Islands, Croatia, Curacao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, East Timor, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Faroe Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Finland , French Polynesia, Southern France, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Heard and Macdonald Islands, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ind Onesia, Mansa Ari, Costa, Ivory Coast, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lesotho, Liberia, Lithuania, Macau, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Niger, Nigeria, Northern Mariana Islands, Norfolk Island, Norway, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea , Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Helena, Saint Martin, Sao Tome and Principe, Samoa, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Saint Martin, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, South Sudan, Somalia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Saint Helena and Ascension Island, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, Swaziland, Sweden, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Togo, Tonga, Tokelau, Carrots Turks and Caicos, Tony toe Rkey, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, United States of Tanzania, US Outback Small Islands, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Virgin Islands, Wallis and Futuna, West Coast (Western Palestinian Territories), Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Where is Canelo vs. Unavailable? Bevol on DAZN?

Fighting fans in the following countries must watch the live broadcast of the match from local service providers:

Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic

Where can I stream DAZN?

Here is a list of devices on which DAZN is available, including web browsers, on DAZN.com:

Note: In Argentina, Chile and Colombia, new users can only register through devices, not through a web browser.

portable devices TV and broadcast equipment game consoles iPhone iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 4 Professional Android phones and tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation 5 amazon fire discs Android TV xbox one x .. Camel Xbox One X | s .. Google Chromecast Xbox One, One S .. LG Smart TV, Smart Broadcast xbox x . series .. Smart TV from Panasonic .. .. Samsung Smart TV .. .. Sony Smart TV ..

How to watch Canelo vs. Bivola on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol is available on DAZN PPV in the US for $59.99 to existing DAZN subscribers. In addition to the monthly subscription fee, existing subscribers will pay a total of $79.98 for the Great Test of the King of the Pounds in the Light Heavyweight Series against the seventh undefeated WBA champion. May and all exciting May subscription content on DAZN.

Those who aren’t currently subscribers can pay $79.99, which not only gives them Canelon for. Bivoli, but also DAZN’s month-long subscription offer, including head-to-head fight nights nearly every week, many other sports, classic fights, exclusive interviews, DAZN Boxing Show every day of the week, and more.

In comparison, Canelo’s last fight (against Caleb Plant) costs $79.99 for this show and this show alone; Keith Thurman’s recent return to action against Mario Barrios cost $74.99 for this show alone.

There are no hidden fees, and non-subscribers who purchase DAZN PPV can enjoy a full month of DAZN subscription service. In addition, you can choose exactly how long you want to remain as a subscriber.