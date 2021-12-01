What Disney-Pixar movies will be released in 2022?

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Disney Pixar He revealed his release schedule for next year, where he anticipates ambitious projects and big surprises.

Next, we present a calendar

Disney Pixar
for 2022 and 2023.

Next version of Pixar will give us Mi Li, a 13-year-old girl who can’t help but transform into a giant red cat when she’s excited.

In fact, it is a tale about the changes of adolescence and the emotional problems that accompany it.

The movie will direct her Always something, who has already won Oscar for Best Animated Short Film 2018 with Bao, Portrait of a mother with empty nest syndrome.

Release date: March 11, 2022.

Light year Will be the first major cross operation of Toy StoryLeaving the gaming world aside. The film will deal with the human origins of the astronaut from whom the doll was inspired. Angus McClain He is responsible for the direction of the film and Chris Evans Vote for Buzz Lightyear Human.

Release date: June 17, 2022.

Universe cars It continues to expand with this series in which we will continue to adventures Lightning McQueen and his buddy along the ways United State.

Owen Wilson Larry The Cable Guy They will return their voice, but Pixar Ensuring the addition of new talent.

Release date: Unconfirmed. Scheduled to be released in fall 2022, in Disney +.

managers Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson Made the first original animated series of Pixar NS Disney +. Focus on your high school co-ed softball team preparing for the tournament.

Release date: Unconfirmed. Scheduled for 2023, in Disney +.

