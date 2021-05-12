What does Doctor Luis Garcia have with Toca Ferretti

Luis Garcia set aside space to talk about Ferretti’s career with Tigres (Photo: Instagram / Cuartoscuro)

The name of the Ricardo Ferretti It was the topic of the last days on the football field, since It was Toca Finished off with TigresAfter 11 years at the helm of the Monterrey team, the feline team concluded the stage with the legendary coach.

Both the club and the fans dedicated words of farewell to the great royal helmsman; Plus, sports columnists have also taken advantage of their news spaces to talk about Ferretti legacy With university students UANL What did his departure mean?

At the end of the program recording Ansar, from Azteca TVA member of the committee, Prof. Photography In social networks you refer to a path Toca Ferretti. It is about “Doctor” Luis Garcia, a great follower and best friend of Ferretti.

When Ricardo arrived in the interim management of the Mexican national team in 2018, Garcia Bustigo and Toca crossed paths at the US International Airport (Photo: Instagram @ garciaposti)

Companion Christian Martinelli Put up with I painted the picture For the face of the naturalized Mexican coach. In a short post he wrote: “With the best !!!”Netizens immediately interacted with the post, as the photo added more than 5,000 Twitter “likes”.

That wasn’t enough for publication, on the afternoon of Tuesday 11 May, “the doctor” Garcia wrote an article referring to the departure of Tuca de Tigres to Record And I defined it as “the Almighty.”

On several occasions, Luis Garcia showed his appreciation and admiration for the former Pumas player. when Ricardo has arrived at the temporary address from Mexican national team On 2018García Postigo and El Tuca crossed their way at the US International Airport.

Despite the fact that El Tri lost to the epic stars and stripes, the Aztec artistic director took his time to greet his old friend, “The Doctor” Luis Garcia.

Luis Garcia expressed his appreciation and admiration for the former Pumas player and now former Tigres coach (Photo: Twitter / @GarciaPosti)

The Relationship between them Forged inside University club facilities In the nineties. when Ferretti is back in the Blue and Gold teamAfter a while with Nisa, Monterrey and Toluca, he met B. Gunner Boy Who’s actually been playing Puma for years.

They both share their glory 1990 Liga MX Championships. In that final they faced America Club, Garcia Bustigo scored in the first leg, and in the second leg, that was the number Puma champion is crowned It was the same Ricardo Ferretti.

This feat is where the goal is Toca The mark was back, known as Tokanazu. Luis Garcia W. Toca Ferretti co-win University city. After that final, Ricardo retired as a professional player.

This feat, where Tuca’s goal was to return the brand, is known as “Tucanazo”. Luis Garcia and Toca Ferretti shared the win at Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: Twitter / @ futbolpor100pre)

Later, “The Doctor” Garcia left the university club To start a second stage as a player but now in European football. Over the years, Ricardo Ferretti and Garcia have taken different paths, but they haven’t lost the relationship they built in their youth.

I leaned towards Technical guidance From the Mexican teams, the second pledged in the field Sports Press Under the chain Aztec Sports.

With different careers, even seeming hostile, the two former footballers continue to maintain Friendship relationship s Admiration for their careers. When the decision of Tigres’ board of directors was not yet known, Luis Garcia commented that he would like to see him on the Pumas seat.

Through his Tik Tok account, the “doctor” spoke on the social network and mentioned that Toca He is a “god” and that with any team he can implement projects with positive victories.

