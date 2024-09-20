What is the benefit of the European Parliament’s support for González Urrutia? – DW – 09/19/2024

Venezuela and the recognition of Edmundo González as president-elect have sparked heated debate in the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg. The resolution, approved by 309 votes to 201 with 12 abstentions, rejects electoral fraud, condemns the persecution of the opposition and warns of a new wave of migration from Venezuela.

What does this recognition mean? “A little,” Mariano de Alba, a Venezuelan lawyer specializing in international law, tells DW. “It's more symbolic, it's a sermon. Right now, in the EU governments, those who really decide, there's no desire to repeat the history of Juan Guaidó.” The European Parliament's position is determined by majority, but is not binding.

It should be remembered that on January 31, 2019, a few days after Guaidó, then president of the National Assembly, declared himself president of Venezuela, the European Parliament gave him legitimacy by recognizing him. Shortly after, European capitals followed suit.

European Commission: More cautious stance

Almost two months after the elections in Venezuela, the government in Caracas continues to fail to present the minutes that would most likely prove the failure of Nicolás Maduro, there is a “single” consensus among the 27 governments of the European Union not to recognize the legitimacy of the elections. The de facto government.

“Maduro has ignored the will of the Venezuelan people,” said Commissioner Helena Dalli in the debate in the European Parliament, speaking on behalf of the Commission and European diplomacy, for a transition process and the mediation of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Don't break bridges

What is the point of this cautious position taken by the European Commission, which those who advocate the recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia have described as “lukewarm”? Mariano de Alba responds: “Don’t burn bridges with all the actors in the conflict, because although Nicolás Maduro has committed fraud, he is still part of the conflict.”

“If you choose the path of saying that Edmundo González is the president and ignore the reality that, unfortunately, still prevails in Venezuela, where the Maduro government controls the state institutions and the territory, the space for European diplomacy and politics, and it is even more serious if we consider the role that the European Union continues to play – not as extensively as it should – in financing humanitarian activities in Venezuela. There are millions of Venezuelans in need, who need international cooperation,” de Alba stresses.

On the other hand, Juan Guaidó's experience has shown “how dangerous it is to give access to funds to a person or an interim government that has no structures or controls to verify it,” he points out.

Imported discussion

“The time for uncertainty is over,” said Ana Pedro, a Conservative MEP for Portugal, in the debate. “They have stolen democracy from the Venezuelan people,” said Dolors Monserrat, a Spanish MEP, on behalf of the entire European People’s Party.

It was from this group that the proposal came, which was supported by two far-right groups. “Let's say what we saw: Edmundo won in Venezuela. Why negotiate with an executioner?” shouted Spanish MEP Esteban González Pons, also from the Conservative bench.

“The Popular Party is using this hall to pursue its national interests,” said Javi López, a Spanish MEP from the Social Democrats and vice-president of the European Parliament. It is worth noting that in Spain, a few days ago, the opposition party won in Congress, and more recently in the Senate, the recognition of Edmundo González as president-elect, against the position agreed upon by European capitals. “The false use of the Venezuelan people is shameful,” added Javi López, referring to the political situation. Use of the term Venezuela conflict in internal political conflicts in Spain

How does this moral recognition help?

“It is sad that Venezuela is being used for a domestic political issue,” says de Alba, a lawyer with long experience as an analyst at international institutes. “The central thing has been left aside: the terrible quality of life they are living. I will probably continue to host Venezuelans. Choosing the path of recognizing González as president-elect ignores reality.”

In this sense, the European executive's statements were as follows: despite the illegitimacy of the Caracas government, Brussels will continue to support human rights in Venezuela. “Although recognizing Edmundo González is no more than a symbolic act, the fact that he won this majority with the support of the far right sets a bad precedent for other issues on which the European Parliament has the right to vote,” said de Alba. It should be remembered that at the beginning of this mandate, in July 2024, conservatives, social democrats, liberals and environmental activists agreed on a “protective cordon” to leave no room for the new far-right groups that had arrived in the European Parliament.

In any case, “how can this moral support that the opposition has achieved help the Venezuelans? It has been proven more than enough that more concrete things are needed, which are difficult to achieve,” concludes de Alba, who concludes that Europe must increase initiatives to address the problem. Reduce repression and expand channels of communication with all actors in the conflict, as well as with the armed forces.